IRFC, Reliance Power, Suzlon Energy, YES Bank shares lead volume chart on NSE

Reliance Power Ltd, Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd (IRFC), Suzlon Energy Ltd, Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd, YES Bank Ltd and Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd were among stocks that saw high volumes on NSE in Wednesday's trading session.

Reliance Power topped the volume chart on NSE. The stock was up 3.82 per cent at Rs 17.65, as 10,58,61,681 shares worth Rs 185 crore changed hands on the counter by 10.30 am. IRFC shares edged 0.25 per cent higher to 40.60. A total of 7,25,03,118 IRFC shares worth Rs 292 crore changed hands so far.

Suzlon Energy shares fell 0.78 per cent to Rs 19.15, as 4,65,39,252 shares worth Rs 88 crore changed hands. Shares of Jaiprakash Power slipped 6.55 per cent to Rs 6.55. A total of 3,78,38,404 JP Power shares changed hands.

YES Bank added 0.29 per cent to Rs 123.60. A total of 3,46,11,999 YES Bank shares changed hands worth Rs 59 crore. Indiabulls Housing surged 6.19 per cent to Rs 150.20 as 2,44,54,423 shares worth Rs 364 crore changed hands. Orient Green Power, Bank of Maharashtra, HCC, IOB, Zomato, Punjab National Bank (PNB) and Tata Steel were among other stock that saw high volumes in Wednesday's trade.

In turnover terms, Cholamandalam Investment led the chart, with Rs 478 crore turnover. Private lender HDFC Bank saw a turnover of Rs 422 crore while oil-to-telecom major Reliance Industries saw Rs 390 crore in turnover. Dilip Buildcon, Hero MotoCorp, Escorts and Infosys were among other stocks seeing high turnover in Monday's trade. These stocks gained up to 5 per cent.