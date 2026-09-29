IRFC shares in focus after Rs 4,200 cr term loan agreement with DVC; stock down 38% in YTD

IRFC shares are down 37.55 per cent in 2026 and 36.79 per cent in the past one year.

The agreement was signed in New Delhi in the presence of senior officials from IRFC and DVC, led by Manish Kumar, Member (Finance), DVC, and Manoj Kumar Dubey, Chairman & Managing Director, IRFC.

The financing is seen supporting DVC’s portfolio of floating solar, ground-mounted solar, rooftop solar and Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) projects, leveraging its existing land, reservoirs and transmission infrastructure.

IRFC's Dubey said: “Renewable energy is no longer peripheral to the Railways; it is at the core of Indian Railways' journey towards Net Zero Carbon Emissions by 2030. Through this Rs 4,200 crore financing to DVC, IRFC is extending its long-term financing capability to the clean energy infrastructure that will power India’s future. This is IRFC 2.0 in action - strategic diversification that remains firmly connected to the Railways ecosystem and to the nation's larger development priorities.”

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“This partnership with DVC demonstrates how IRFC can bring long-term capital to renewable energy infrastructure that supports the Railways' growing energy requirements while contributing to a greener, more sustainable and future-ready India,” Dubey added.

The transaction extends IRFC’s financing capabilities into clean energy infrastructure that complements its core railway financing mandate and supports the broader transition towards a sustainable energy ecosystem. It also marks another step in IRFC’s calibrated diversification into strategic railway-linked infrastructure sectors, building on its established strength in providing long-term financing.

