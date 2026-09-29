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IRFC shares in focus after Rs 4,200 cr term loan agreement with DVC; stock down 38% in YTD

IRFC shares in focus after Rs 4,200 cr term loan agreement with DVC; stock down 38% in YTD

IRFC78.55(1.75%)

IRFC shares are down 37.55 per cent in 2026 and 36.79 per cent in the past one year.  The agreement was signed in New Delhi in the presence of senior officials from IRFC and DVC.

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Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Sep 29, 2026 8:26 AM IST
IRFC shares in focus after Rs 4,200 cr term loan agreement with DVC; stock down 38% in YTDThe transaction extends IRFC’s financing capabilities into clean energy infrastructure that complements its core railway financing mandate.

Shares of Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd (IRFC) are in focus on Tuesday after the Navratna CPSE, under the Ministry of Railways, signed a Rs 4,200 crore term loan agreement with Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) to finance its renewable energy projects across Jharkhand and West Bengal.

"The transaction marks another step in IRFC’s strategic expansion and diversification, extending its long-term financing capabilities to the clean energy ecosystem while remaining aligned with the broader railway ecosystem," IRFC said in a filing to stock exchanges.

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IRFC shares are down 37.55 per cent in 2026 and 36.79 per cent in the past one year.

The agreement was signed in New Delhi in the presence of senior officials from IRFC and DVC, led by Manish Kumar, Member (Finance), DVC, and Manoj Kumar Dubey, Chairman & Managing Director, IRFC.

The financing is seen supporting DVC’s portfolio of floating solar, ground-mounted solar, rooftop solar and Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) projects, leveraging its existing land, reservoirs and transmission infrastructure.

IRFC's Dubey said: “Renewable energy is no longer peripheral to the Railways; it is at the core of Indian Railways' journey towards Net Zero Carbon Emissions by 2030. Through this Rs 4,200 crore financing to DVC, IRFC is extending its long-term financing capability to the clean energy infrastructure that will power India’s future. This is IRFC 2.0 in action - strategic diversification that remains firmly connected to the Railways ecosystem and to the nation's larger development priorities.”

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“This partnership with DVC demonstrates how IRFC can bring long-term capital to renewable energy infrastructure that supports the Railways' growing energy requirements while contributing to a greener, more sustainable and future-ready India,” Dubey added.

The transaction extends IRFC’s financing capabilities into clean energy infrastructure that complements its core railway financing mandate and supports the broader transition towards a sustainable energy ecosystem. It also marks another step in IRFC’s calibrated diversification into strategic railway-linked infrastructure sectors, building on its established strength in providing long-term financing.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Sep 29, 2026 8:25 AM IST
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