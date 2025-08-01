ITC Q1 earnings: Net profit at Rs 5,343 crore, revenue rises 20% 

Diversified conglomerate ITC on Friday posted a 5% rise in consolidated net profit for the June 2025 quarter. Net profit came at Rs 5343 crore in the June quarter against Rs 5092 in the corresponding period a year earlier. Revenue rose 20 per cent to Rs 23,007 crore in Q1 from Rs 19,239 crore in the June 2024 quarter.

Advertisement

EBITDA climbed 4.2% to Rs 6816 crore in Q1 against 6545 crore on a YOY basis. Q1 EBITDA margin came at 29.30% against 34.55% a year ago.

ITC’s FMCG-Others segment grew 8.6% YoY in terms of revenue (excluding notebooks) at Rs 5,777 crore, boosted by a strong performance in staples, biscuits, dairy, premium personal wash products, homecare, and agarbattis. However, the notebooks category continued to face deflationary pressures due to low-priced imports and competitive pricing from regional players, while unseasonal rains impacted beverage sales.

Segment EBITDA margin rose 50 basis points sequentially to 9.4%, backed by smart revenue management, ongoing price-volume-value rebalancing, and focused cost-control initiatives despite elevated commodity prices for edible oil, wheat, maida, cocoa, and soap noodles.

Advertisement

The cigarettes segment reported a 7.7% YoY rise in net revenue at Rs 8,520 crore, led by differentiated and premium offerings, strategic portfolio interventions, and efforts to curb illicit trade.

However, margins were came under pressure by high-cost leaf tobacco inventory, although some moderation in procurement prices was observed during the current crop cycle.

The earnings were announced after market hours on Friday. The ITC stock ended 1.14% higher at Rs 416.50 against the previous close of Rs 411.80 on BSE. Market cap of ITC stood at Rs 5.21 lakh crore.