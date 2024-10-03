ITD Cementation shares soar 20% to hit all-time high on order win. Details here

Shares of ITD Cementation India Ltd logged a sharp uptick in Thursday's trading session after the engineering and construction bagged a Rs 1,937 crore order. The stock zoomed 20 per cent to scale its record-high value of Rs 644.40. At this price, it has delivered multibagger returns to investors by rallying 121.94 per cent on a year-to-date (YTD) basis.

Related Articles

"ITD Cementation has secured a contract for constructing a multistoried commercial building worth approximately Rs 1,937 crore including taxes and duties in Uttar Pradesh," the company stated in an exchange filing. The said contract falls under the ordinary course of business of the company, it added.

The counter saw heavy trading volume on BSE as around 6.30 lakh shares were last seen changing hands today. The figure was higher than the two-week average volume of 1.68 lakh crore shares. Turnover on the counter came at Rs 38.88 crore, commanding a market capitalisation (m-cap) of Rs 11,063.12 crore. There were 17,150 buy orders against sell orders of nil shares.

The counter traded higher than the 5-day, 10-, 20-, 30-, 50-, 100-, 150-day and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs). The scrip's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) came at 71.99. A level below 30 is defined as oversold while a value above 70 is considered overbought.

As per BSE, the company's stock has a price-to-equity (P/E) ratio of 28.67 against a price-to-book (P/B) value of 6.18. Earnings per share (EPS) stood at 18.73 with a return on equity (RoE) of 21.54. Promoters held a 46.64 per cent stake in the company as of June 2024.

ITD Cementation is an engineering and construction firm undertaking civil, infrastructure and EPC business. It has been operating for nine decades with an established presence and expertise in maritime structures, mass rapid transit systems, airports, hydro-electric power, tunnels, dams & irrigation, highways, bridges & flyovers, industrial structures and buildings, water & waste-water and foundation & specialist engineering.