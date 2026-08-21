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JBM Auto shares jump nearly 10%; what is driving the stock today?

JBM Auto shares jump nearly 10%; what is driving the stock today?

JBMA623.35(0.76%)

JBM Auto reported a 15.96 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 42.43 crore in the first quarter of FY27, compared with Rs 36.59 crore in the year-ago period.

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Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar
  • Updated Aug 21, 2026 11:04 AM IST
JBM Auto shares jump nearly 10%; what is driving the stock today?JBM Auto's EV business recorded a 16.67 per cent YoY increase in revenue to Rs 460.04 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 394.31 crore in Q1 FY26.

Shares of JBM Auto Ltd jumped in early trade on Friday after a report said global investment firm Bain Capital is exploring an investment in the company's electric vehicle (EV) business.

The stock rose 9.89 per cent to hit a high of Rs 685 on BSE. The sharp move came after a news report titled, "Bain Capital looks to drive into JBM Autos EV business with $300 mn bet".

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Following the report, BSE and NSE sought clarification from JBM Auto. The company is yet to respond to the exchanges regarding the report.

JBM Auto Q1 results

Separately, JBM Auto reported a 15.96 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 42.43 crore in the first quarter of FY27, compared with Rs 36.59 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue, including other operating income, increased 15.04 per cent to Rs 1,442.45 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 1,253.88 crore in Q1 FY26. EBITDA rose 8.48 per cent to Rs 194.88 crore from Rs 179.65 crore.

The company's earnings per share (EPS) stood at Rs 1.78 in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 1.56 in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

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EV, auto components businesses

JBM Auto's EV business recorded a 16.67 per cent YoY increase in revenue to Rs 460.04 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 394.31 crore in Q1 FY26.

The auto components business also reported growth, with revenue rising 15.53 per cent to Rs 894.12 crore in the June quarter from Rs 773.91 crore in the same quarter last year.

JBM Auto is part of the JBM Group and operates across auto systems, EVs and buses.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar

With a long experience in the digital space, Prashun has seen it all (mostly at least). From dot-com bubbles to crypto crazes. When it comes to covering the stock markets, he is constantly on the trail to look out for the next big trend. But don't let the seriousness of the stock market fool you. Outside of work, you can often find him strolling Insta, scrolling through memes or binge-watching cartoons.

And when Prashun is not glued to his phone, he's checking out the latest automobile launches – because let's face it, who doesn't love a good car or bike show? So, watch this space for reading regular updates and insights into the world of stock markets. Motto: Live and let live!

Published on: Aug 21, 2026 11:04 AM IST
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