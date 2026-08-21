JBM Auto shares jump nearly 10%; what is driving the stock today?

Following the report, BSE and NSE sought clarification from JBM Auto. The company is yet to respond to the exchanges regarding the report.

JBM Auto Q1 results

Separately, JBM Auto reported a 15.96 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 42.43 crore in the first quarter of FY27, compared with Rs 36.59 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue, including other operating income, increased 15.04 per cent to Rs 1,442.45 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 1,253.88 crore in Q1 FY26. EBITDA rose 8.48 per cent to Rs 194.88 crore from Rs 179.65 crore.

The company's earnings per share (EPS) stood at Rs 1.78 in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 1.56 in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

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EV, auto components businesses

JBM Auto's EV business recorded a 16.67 per cent YoY increase in revenue to Rs 460.04 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 394.31 crore in Q1 FY26.

The auto components business also reported growth, with revenue rising 15.53 per cent to Rs 894.12 crore in the June quarter from Rs 773.91 crore in the same quarter last year.

JBM Auto is part of the JBM Group and operates across auto systems, EVs and buses.