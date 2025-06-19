Jhunjhunwala-backed Inventurus Knowledge shares tumble 4% today; here's why

Shares of Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Ltd, the Jhunjhunwala family-backed healthcare solutions provider, slipped 4.34 per cent in Thursday's trade to hit a low of Rs 1,631. Today's drop in the share price followed a block deal, which comes just a day after the company's six months and beyond shareholder lock-in period ended on Wednesday. The official buyers and sellers of the block deal were not yet known.

According to BSE data, around 11.97 lakh shares were last seen changing hands. The figure was way more than the two-week average volume of 28,000 shares. Turnover on the counter came at Rs 198.33 crore, commanding a market capitalisation (m-cap) of Rs 28,274.40 crore.

On the earnings front, Inventurus Knowledge (IKS Health) delivered a robust performance in the January-March 2025 quarter (Q4 FY25), with revenue rising 17 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 724 crore and net profit surging 133 per cent to Rs 147.8 crore.

EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) grew 68 per cent to Rs 226 crore, while margins expanded to over 31 per cent. This growth was fuelled by the addition of new clients, improved operational efficiencies and five major deal wins, including three platform-based contracts.

Technically, the scrip traded lower than the 5-day and 10-day simple moving averages (SMAs) but higher than the 20-day, 30-, 50-day and 100-day SMAs. Its 14-day relative strength index (RSI) came at 51.49. A level below 30 is defined as oversold while a value above 70 is considered overbought.

As of March 2025, promoters held a 63.72 per cent stake in the company, which had made its stock market debut on December 19, 2024.