Jhunjhunwala stock at record high, board to consider fundraising today 

Shares of Federal Bank are in focus as the board of the lender would consider raising of funds today. The fundraising comes at a time when the banking stock is trdaing at its record high.

Federal Bank shares climbed to a record high of Rs 231.20 on Thursday against the previous close of Rs 227.35. The banking stock slipped to a 52-week low of Rs 172.95 on March 3, 2025. Rekha Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, wife of late investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, held 5.90 crore shares or 2.42 per cent stake in the private lender at the end of September 2025 quarter.

"We wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of The Federal Bank Limited (the “Bank”) is scheduled to be held on October 24, 2025, inter-alia, to consider and evaluate and if thought fit, to approve the proposal for raising of funds by way of rights issue, preferential allotment, qualified institutions placement or through any other permissible mode and/or combination thereof as may be considered appropriate, by way of issue of equity shares, convertible instruments including warrants and / or any other eligible securities, in accordance with applicable law, and subject to any regulatory / statutory approvals as may be required," said the lender.

Federal Bank reported a 9.6 percent year-on-year fall in standalone net profit to Rs 955.3 crore for the July-September quarter (Q2 FY26). Net interest income (NII) climbed 5.4 percent on-year to a record Rs 2,495 crore, led by stable margins and steady loan growth. Federal Bank’s asset quality improved improved, with gross non-performing assets (GNPA) falling to 1.83 percent from 2.09 percent a year ago, and net NPAs at 0.48 percent against 0.57 percent.