This Jhunjhunwala stock in focus today on fresh order win, check details 

NCC Ltd shares are in news today after the firm said it has received two advance work orders worth a total of Rs 10,804.56 crore (excluding GST) from Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) for the design, supply, construction, installation, upgradation, operation, and maintenance of the middle-mile network of BharatNet.

Related Articles

NCC stock ended 2.25% lower at Rs 204.45 on BSE in the previous session. Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 12,836 crore.

"...we are pleased to inform that, the Company has received 2 (Two) Advance Work Orders dated 25th March 2025 from Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) for Design, Supply, Construction, Installation, Upgradation, Operation and Maintenance of middle mile network of BharatNet, in Uttarakhand Telecom Circle (against Package No.- 05) and Madhya Pradesh, DNH & DD Telecom Circles (against Package No.- 01)," NCC said in a regulatory filing.

Late investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala owned 10.63% or 6.67 crore shares of NCC during the quarter ended December 2024.

The recent order wins for NCC highlight the compay's aim to fortify its positions in the construction sector.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of NCC stands at 56.4, signaling neither the stock is overbought or oversold on charts.

The stock has a one-year beta of 1.9, indicating very high volatility during the period.

NCC Limited is engaged in construction/project activities in the infrastructure sector. The company is engaged in the infrastructure sector, primarily in the construction of industrial and commercial buildings, housing projects, roads, bridges and flyovers, water supply and environment projects, mining, power transmission lines, irrigation, and hydrothermal power projects, real estate development.