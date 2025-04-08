Jio Financial Services shares jumped 5% in fag-end trade; here's why

Shares of Jio Financial Services Ltd surged 5.38 per cent during the late trading session on Tuesday to hit a high of Rs 225. At this price, the stock was last seen trading 5.11 per cent up at Rs 224.40. Despite the mentioned uptick, it has corrected 26.31 per cent in 2025 so far.

Today's sharp rise in the share price came after Jio Financial Services' NBFC arm Jio Finance Ltd (JFL) introduced a fully digital loan against securities (LAS) for its customers. "The LAS offering from JFL is a secured lending product that allows customers to leverage their investments, such as shares and mutual funds, to avail loans at competitive interest rates, all within just ten minutes through a completely digital process," the company stated in a BSE filing.

"Customers can avail loans up to Rs 1 crore with interest rates starting at 9.99 per cent, tailored to their individual risk profile. These loans are for a maximum tenure of up to three years, with no foreclosure charges. By choosing LAS on the JioFinance app, customers gain convenient access to short-term funds, while keeping their long-term investment growth on track," it also said.

"The launch of LAS is part of our comprehensive digital strategy aimed at transforming the way customers access and interact with financial services. With a strong focus on innovation and user experience, this launch is a significant step in our mission to make financial services more accessible, efficient, and customer-centric," said Kusal Roy, Managing Director and CEO at Jio Finance.

Technically, the scrip traded lower than the 5-day, 10-, 20-, 50-, 100-, 150-day and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs) but lower than the 30-day SMA. Its 14-day relative strength index (RSI) came at 48.56. A level below 30 is defined as oversold while a value above 70 is considered overbought.

As per BSE, the stock has a price-to-equity (P/E) ratio of 256.15 against a price-to-book (P/B) value of 5.47. Earnings per share (EPS) stood at 0.83 with a return on equity (RoE) of 2.13. According to Trendlyne data, Jio Financial has a one-year beta of 1.3, indicating high volatility.

As of December 2024, promoters held a 47.12 per cent stake in the Reliance Industries-backed entity.