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Ola Electric or IEX: Which stock should investors avoid? Market expert gives clear verdict

Ola Electric or IEX: Which stock should investors avoid? Market expert gives clear verdict

Ola Electric and IEX remain technically weak, says market expert Anshul Jain. Here's why he advises caution and what investors should watch next.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 22, 2026 3:11 PM IST
Ola Electric or IEX: Which stock should investors avoid? Market expert gives clear verdictBoth counters remain notable underperformers, with Ola Electric vulnerable to fresh downside and IEX failing to show the kind of strength traders should be chasing.

Market expert Anshul Jain from Lakshmishree Investment & Securities has delivered a blunt verdict on two retail-favourite laggards — Ola Electric Mobility Ltd and Indian Energy Exchange Ltd (IEX) — arguing that neither stock currently offers a compelling trading or investment case. In a market where selective pockets are still showing resilience, Jain said both counters remain notable underperformers, with Ola Electric vulnerable to fresh downside and IEX failing to show the kind of strength traders should be chasing.
 

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Ola Electric remains firmly in the danger zone
Jain reiterated his negative stance on Ola Electric, a stock he said he has consistently viewed with caution. “I have been bearish on Ola,” he said, adding that after a brief bounce-back trade earlier, he has stayed away since the targets were met on June 10.

His warning was unambiguous: if the stock slips to Rs 33.66, “koi major surprise nahi hoga.” That view underscores how sharply sentiment has deteriorated around the EV maker, whose shares have struggled to recover despite broader optimism around India’s electric mobility theme.
 

IEX stuck in a familiar pattern
Jain was equally unimpressed with IEX, saying the stock repeatedly attracts buying on news flow only to lose momentum soon after. “IEX is a buy on news player, which tumbles later on ” he said, pointing to a recurring technical rejection near its 50-day and 50-week moving averages.

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According to Jain, the stock has been consolidating in a range since March, and only a breakout above the upper end of that zone — around Rs 130 — could open the door for a bounce. Even then, he framed that as a tactical move rather than a high-conviction opportunity.
 

Why relative strength matters now
The sharper takeaway from Jain’s comments lies in market positioning. With benchmark indices volatile and breadth weakening, he argued traders should focus on stocks showing relative strength and clean breakouts rather than trying to catch rebounds in structurally weak names.

When stronger setups are available elsewhere, capital tied up in laggards can carry a high opportunity cost, he said.

A broader message for retail investors
The remarks also reflect a wider shift in market behaviour. As investors become more selective amid choppy conditions, narrative-driven stocks are finding it harder to sustain rallies without technical confirmation. For retail investors who bought these names at higher levels, Jain’s assessment is a reminder that price damage, once entrenched, can take far longer to repair than sentiment expects.

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For now, his message is clear: Ola Electric and IEX may remain on traders’ radar, but they do not belong on a high-conviction buy list.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Jul 22, 2026 3:11 PM IST
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