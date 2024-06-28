scorecardresearch
Jio Financial Services, Zomato shares in Nifty? How new F&O inclusion rules may influence next index rejig

If Jio Financial Services Ltd and Zomato Ltd make it to the F&O segment before the third week of August, then there is a very high chance of them making it to the Nifty 50 in the September review, Nuvama said.

The fresh announcement has been made to encourage active participants in futures and options contracts on Nifty Next 50 index. The fresh announcement has been made to encourage active participants in futures and options contracts on Nifty Next 50 index.

SEBI chief Madhabi Puri Buch in media interaction spoke about a revised in F&O criteria with an official circular expected to be released shortly. Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research Analysis said Sebi's press conference gave it more confidence on the quick introduction of new F&O members and the removal of names that no longer fulfill the criteria.

"If we assume Jio Financial Services Ltd (JFS) and Zomato Ltd make it to the F&O segment before the third week of August, then there is a very high chance of them making it to the Nifty 50 in the September review," Nuvama said.

The domestic brokerage said if there is no F&O inclusion, Trent Ltd and Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) may likely join Nifty 50 in place of LTIMindtree Ltd and Divis Labs. In such a case, Trent could see $463 million passive inflows while BEL could see $437 million in inflows. Divis Labs could see $232 million in passive outflow, followed by LTIMindtree ($232 million).

If Jio Financial Services Ltd and Zomato Ltd enter F&O segment before the third week of August 24, they would generate passive inflows of $466 million and $491 million, respectively. In that case Trent would still join the Nifty 50 club. Eicher Motors Ltd ($262 million) will join LTIMindtree and Divis Labs in the exit list in such a scenario.

In a third scenario, if any one of JFS or Zomato enters F&O segment before the third week of August, it will be replaced by LTIMindtree. LTIMindtree would make way for Jio Financial Nifty 50 entry in such a case. In case Zomato and Trent are included in Nifty 50, LTIMindtree and Divis Labs would see exits, Nuvama said.


Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Jun 28, 2024, 8:08 AM IST
