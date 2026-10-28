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Jio Platforms shares listing: Telecom major lists at 21% premium; surpasses Bharti Airtel in mcap

Jio Platforms shares listing: Telecom major lists at 21% premium; surpasses Bharti Airtel in mcap

As of the listing price, Jio Platforms becomes India's second-most valued company with a market capitalisation of Rs 12.50 lakh crore, ahead of companies like Bharti Airtel and HDFC Bank.

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Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar
  • Updated Oct 28, 2026 10:00 AM IST
Jio Platforms shares listing: Telecom major lists at 21% premium; surpasses Bharti Airtel in mcapJio Platforms, India's largest primary offering, was entirely a fresh share sale of Rs 27 crore equity shares and was subscribed 22.19 times, with record 1.4 crore applications.

Jio Platforms IPO shares listing: Kicking of its trading on a strong note, shares of Jio Platforms listed at 1,358 on both BSE and NSE Ltd on Wednesday, October 28, a premium of 21.36 per cent over the issue price of Rs 1,119. Listing of Jio Platforms has been largely in-line with the market expectations.

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As of the listing price, Jio Platforms becomes India's second-most valued company with a market capitalization of Rs 12.50 lakh crore, ahead of companies like Bharti Airtel Ltd and HDFC Bank Ltd. Listing of Jio Platforms has been on the expected lines as investors made a profit of nearly Rs 2,900 on each lot of 12 shares.

Even before the formal listing, overseas brokerage firm Nomura has initiated coverage on Jio Platforms with an 'buy' rating and a target price of Rs 1,340, implying a 20 per cent potential upside over IPO issue price of Rs 1,119 apiece. The foreign brokerage said the stock may become a long-term value creator.

Among other brokerages, Motilal Oswal has also initiated coverage with a 'buy' rating and a target price of Rs 1,350 per share in the base case. However, its bull case scenario pegs Jio Platforms value at Rs 1,690, suggesting a 51 per cent upside from its IPO price. Elara Capital also kicked-off the coverage on Jio Platforms with a 'buy' call and a target price of Rs 1,367.

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Mumbai-based Jio Platforms raised Rs 30,213 crore through its primary stake sale, which was offered in the price band of Rs 1,065-1,119 per share, with a lot size of 12 equity shares and multiples thereof. The India's largest primary offering so far was entirely a fresh share sale of Rs 27 crore equity shares. The IPO was subscribed 22.19 times, with record 1.4 crore applications.

Of the different investor categories, the portion reserved for qualified institutional bidders was subscribed 70.66 times, while the non-institutional investors' portion was subscribed 14 times. The retail investors' allocation was subscribed 2.27 times. The shareholders and employees portion was booked 7.6 times and 2.93 times, respectively during the three-day bidding period.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar

Pawan Nahar is a financial journalist with over a decade in journalism, saying good morning to BSE's Sensex and NSE Nifty50. Keen follower of IPOs, he also tracks cryptos, and personal finance — covering everything one can invest in. Known for due diligence and fluent Hindi, he blends insight with engaging storytelling. A YouTube learner beyond work, he enjoys cooking, poetry, traveling, and gaming.

Published on: Oct 28, 2026 10:00 AM IST
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