JP Power shares zoom over 29% in two days; here is why

Shares of Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (JP Power) continued their strong upward run for the second consecutive session on Thursday. The stock surged 12.26 per cent to hit a day high of Rs 22.80. At this level, it has gained 29.25 per cent in two trading days.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The recent upswing followed an update indicating that creditors of its associate company, Jaiprakash Associates Ltd (JP Associates), unanimously voted in favour of Adani Enterprises Ltd's resolution plan.

The decision came after an electronic auction held in September, where Vedanta had initially emerged as the highest bidder with a Rs 17,000 crore offer for the debt-laden JP Associates. However, lenders reportedly opted for Adani Enterprises, with higher upfront payments cited as the key factor behind the selection.

JP Power's stock recorded heavy trading volume along with the price action as around 7.12 crore shares changed hands. The figure was way more than the two-week average volume of 32.09 lakh crore. Turnover on the counter came at Rs 140.89 crore, commanding a market capitalisation (m-cap) of Rs 13,919.37 crore.

Advertisement

In a separate exchange filing, the company recently disclosed that its Non-Executive Chairman, Manoj Gaur, has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

JP Power clarified that the alleged offence is unrelated to JP Power and pertains instead to Jaypee Infratech Ltd (JIL) -- now acquired by Suraksha Realty under an NCLT-approved resolution plan -- and JP Associates, which has been under CIRP since June 3, 2024.

On the technical front, the stock traded above its 5-, 10-, 20-, 30-, 50-, 100-, 150-day and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs). The counter's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) stood at 82.80. A level below 30 is defined as oversold while a value above 70 is considered overbought.

Advertisement

According to BSE data, JP Power commanded a standalone/consolidated price to earnings (P/E) ratio of 20.65/20.58, with a price to book (P/B) value of 1.27. Its earnings per share (EPS) stood at 1.08, while the company reported a return on equity (RoE) of 6.17 per cent. Trendlyne data showed a one-year beta of 1.1, indicating average volatility.

As of September 2025, promoters held a 24 per cent stake in the firm.