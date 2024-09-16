JSW Energy shares in news today, here's why 

Shares of JSW Energy are in news today after the company said its step-down subsidiary, JSW Renew Energy Two Ltd, has completed commissioning for a 300 MW ISTS-connected wind power project. The project was awarded by Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) tranche X and is located in Tuticorin, Tamil Nadu.

JSW Energy stock gained 1.01% to Rs 767.90 on Friday against the previous close of Rs 760.20 on BSE. The stock has 94 per cent in a year and gained 123 per cent in two years. Total 1.91 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 14.67 crore on BSE. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 1.34 lakh crore.

The stock fell to a 52 week low of Rs 347 on October 25, 2023 and touched a 52 week high of Rs 775 on September 13, 2024.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of JSW Energy stands at 66.1, signaling it's trading in the neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone. JSW Energy stock has a one-year beta of 1.4, indicating very low volatility during the period. JSW Energy shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

This marks the first-ever greenfield wind power plant commissioned by the company for SECI, the company said adding that the newly commissioned wind power project will contribute significantly to its renewable energy portfolio.

The additional 150 MW of wind capacity awarded under SECI Tranche X located at Dharapuram, Tamil Nadu is also nearing completion with 138 MW already commissioned, JSW Energy informed.

Subsequent to this, total current installed capacity stands at 7,726 MW while the underconstruction capacity stands at 2,114 MW, that is expected to be commissioned by the end of FY 2025. The company’s current installed wind capacity stands at 2,152 MW.