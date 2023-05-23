JSW Steel, Spencer, PB Fintech, BPCL among stocks to watch out for today

Equity benchmarks on Monday extended gains for the second straight session, led by a rally in in technology, metals, healthcare, consumer durables and energy stocks. Sensex rose 234 points or 0.38 per cent to 61,964; while the Nifty gained 111 points or 0.61 per cent to settle at 18,314.

Here’s a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

BPCL

The refining major reported a 168% growth in its consolidated net profit at Rs 6,780 crore in Q4. Revenue from operations during the reporting quarter rose 8% to Rs 1.33 lakh crore.

Gland Pharma

Foreign investor Morgan Stanley has offloaded about 0.58% stake in Gland Pharma via open market transactions on Monday.

PB Fintech

PB Fintech, the parent company of Policybazaar, saw reduction in losses in the fourth quarter at Rs 8.9 crore. Revenue from operations jumped 61% year-on-year to Rs 869 crore for the January-March period.

Gujarat Alkalies

Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals reported a net profit of Rs 71 crore for the quarter ended March. Revenue for the quarter stood at Rs 1,138 crore.

Spencer

Spencer reported a net loss of Rs 61 crore in the fourth quarter. Revenue during the same period stood at Rs 543 crore.

JSW Steel

NCLT has cleared the resolution plan of JSW Steel arm JSW Steel Coated Products in relation to the corporate insolvency resolution process of National Steel and Agro Industries.

Indiabulls Housing Finance

Net profit rose 14% to Rs 262 crore for the fourth quarter. NII for the quarter was up 13% to Rs 734 crore.

Earnings today

Shares of Ashok Leyland, NMDC Biocon, JSW Energy, and Amararaja Batteries will be tracked as the companies will announce their fourth quarter and annual results today.

Shree Cement

Shree Cement reported a 15 per cent year-on-year (YoY) drop in net profit at Rs 546 crore for the March quarter compared with Rs 645 crore in the same quarter last year. Sales for the quarter rose 17 per cent YoY to Rs 4,785 crore compared with Rs 4,099 crore in the same quarter last year.

Also read: Gland Pharma shares in focus as Morgan Stanley sells Rs 89 crore worth stocks in bulk deal