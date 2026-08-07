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JSW Steel, Union Bank of India, Bajaj Holdings: Stocks to trade— target prices & stop loss

JSW Steel, Union Bank of India, Bajaj Holdings: Stocks to trade— target prices & stop loss

An analyst from Master Capital Services said that JSW Steel Ltd has confirmed a decisive all-time high breakout above, backed by strong volumes, signalling a continuation of its primary uptrend.

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Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar
  • Updated Aug 7, 2026 8:16 AM IST
JSW Steel, Union Bank of India, Bajaj Holdings: Stocks to trade— target prices & stop lossUnion Bank of India has confirmed a decisive breakout from a complex Head & Shoulders reversal pattern, signalling a shift in trend in favour of the bulls, said the analyst.

Indian equity benchmark indices with modest gains amid the intense diplomatic efforts to restore regional stability and shipping activity in Strait of Hormuz. Traders are reacting to India Inc earnings after RBI's monetary policy. The BSE Sensex jumped 373.76 points, or 0.48 per cent, to close at 78,954.76, while NSE's Nifty50 added only 11.35 points, or 0.05 per cent, to end at 24,636 for the day.

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Select buzzing stocks like JSW Steel, Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd and Union Bank of India are likely to remain under the spotlight of traders for the session today. Here is what  Vishnu Kant Upadhyay, AVP of Research & Advisory at Master Capital Services has to say on them ahead of Friday's trading session:


Union Bank of India | Buy | Target Price: Rs 198-204 | Stop Loss: Rs 171
Union Bank of India has confirmed a decisive breakout above the 176 level from a complex Head & Shoulders reversal pattern, signalling a shift in trend in favour of the bulls. The breakout is supported by a robust price structure, with the stock consistently forming higher highs and higher lows. It is trading comfortably above all its key moving averages, reflecting sustained buying interest and improving trend strength. The RSI has moved above 65, indicating strengthening momentum and suggesting the stock is well positioned to extend its short term uptrend.

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JSW Steel | Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,380-1,420 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,245
JSW Steel Ltd has confirmed a decisive all-time high breakout above the Rs 1,320 mark, backed by strong volumes, signalling a continuation of its primary uptrend. Following the breakout, the stock successfully retested the breakout zone, reaffirming it as a strong support level. The stock had consolidated around Rs 1,250, forming a cluster of key moving averages before resuming its upward move. It is now trading comfortably above all its major moving averages, while the higher high, higher low structure remains intact. RSI has cooled to 64, providing room for further upside in the short term.


Bajaj Holdings & Investment | Buy | Target Price: Rs 12,000-12,500 | Stop Loss: Rs 10,800
Bajaj Holdings  has witnessed a breakout from a symmetrical triangle pattern, signalling the resumption of its broader uptrend. The breakout has been accompanied by the stock reclaiming all its key moving averages, while the 21 day EMA has crossed above the 200 day EMA, indicating strengthening short term momentum. Price action remains constructive, with a well defined sequence of higher highs and higher lows reinforcing the bullish structure. The breakout, supported by improving trend strength, suggests sustained buying interest and keeps the short-term outlook firmly positive.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar

Pawan Nahar is a financial journalist with over a decade in journalism, saying good morning to BSE's Sensex and NSE Nifty50. Keen follower of IPOs, he also tracks cryptos, and personal finance — covering everything one can invest in. Known for due diligence and fluent Hindi, he blends insight with engaging storytelling. A YouTube learner beyond work, he enjoys cooking, poetry, traveling, and gaming.

Published on: Aug 7, 2026 8:16 AM IST
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