JSW Steel, Union Bank of India, Bajaj Holdings: Stocks to trade— target prices & stop loss



Union Bank of India | Buy | Target Price: Rs 198-204 | Stop Loss: Rs 171

Union Bank of India has confirmed a decisive breakout above the 176 level from a complex Head & Shoulders reversal pattern, signalling a shift in trend in favour of the bulls. The breakout is supported by a robust price structure, with the stock consistently forming higher highs and higher lows. It is trading comfortably above all its key moving averages, reflecting sustained buying interest and improving trend strength. The RSI has moved above 65, indicating strengthening momentum and suggesting the stock is well positioned to extend its short term uptrend.

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JSW Steel | Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,380-1,420 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,245

JSW Steel Ltd has confirmed a decisive all-time high breakout above the Rs 1,320 mark, backed by strong volumes, signalling a continuation of its primary uptrend. Following the breakout, the stock successfully retested the breakout zone, reaffirming it as a strong support level. The stock had consolidated around Rs 1,250, forming a cluster of key moving averages before resuming its upward move. It is now trading comfortably above all its major moving averages, while the higher high, higher low structure remains intact. RSI has cooled to 64, providing room for further upside in the short term.



Bajaj Holdings & Investment | Buy | Target Price: Rs 12,000-12,500 | Stop Loss: Rs 10,800

Bajaj Holdings has witnessed a breakout from a symmetrical triangle pattern, signalling the resumption of its broader uptrend. The breakout has been accompanied by the stock reclaiming all its key moving averages, while the 21 day EMA has crossed above the 200 day EMA, indicating strengthening short term momentum. Price action remains constructive, with a well defined sequence of higher highs and higher lows reinforcing the bullish structure. The breakout, supported by improving trend strength, suggests sustained buying interest and keeps the short-term outlook firmly positive.