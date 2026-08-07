Top stocks in news: LIC, Britannia, TVS Motor, Premier, Dabur, Apollo Tyres, Alkem Labs

Corporate actions today: Shares of ABB India, Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brand, Alkem Labs, Arvind, JTEKT, Avanti Feeds, Chola Finance, Chennai Petrochem, Grasim, IDFC First, Ipca Labs, Lodha Developers, Manba Finance, KEC International, Maruti Suzuki, Netweb Tech, PI Industries, Quess Corp, Rubicon Research, Sagility, Westlife Foodworld, Wonderla Holidays and more shall trade ex-dividend today.

Life Insurance Corporation of India: The state-run insurance behemoth reported a 22.81 per cent YoY jump in its net profit at Rs 13,492 crore, while its total annual premium equivalent rose 8.22 per cent YoY to Rs 13,692 crore for the June 2026 quarter. Its value of new business (VNB) zoomed 61.3 per cent YoY to Rs 3,136 crore, while VNB margin expands to 22.9 per cent.

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Britannia Industries: The FMCG major posted a 13.6 per cent increase in net profit to Rs 591.4 crore in the April-June 2026 period. Revenue climbed 8.2 per cent to Rs 5,000 crore, while EBITDA stood at Rs 840 crore. EBITDA margin improved to 16.8 per cent for the quarter.

TVS Motor Company: The automobile player has expanded its global electric vehicle footprint with the launch of the TVS iQube in Kenya, becoming the first Indian two-wheeler OEM to introduce a premium electric scooter in Africa.

Premier Energies: The renewable energy player reported a 50.4 per cent jump in net profit to Rs 463.1 crore during the April-June 2026 period. Revenue increased 35.3 per cent to Rs 2,462.6 crore, while EBITDA climbed 30.3 per cent to Rs 714.4 crore. EBITDA margin came in at 29 per cent.

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Dabur India: The FMCG major has received a warning letter from the USFDA for its Silvassa manufacturing plant in connection with the import alert issued in June, seeking additional details regarding its corrective and preventive action (CAPA) plan. The issue relates only to a small part of the Silvassa manufacturing plant involved in the export of private-label products.

Apollo Tyres: The tyre maker delivered a sharp jump in profitability during the first quarter of FY27, with net profit soaring to Rs 348.9 crore for the three months ended on June 30, 2026. Revenue grew 12.8 per cent to Rs 7,397.8 crore, while EBITDA remained largely flat at Rs 868 crore. However, EBITDA margin narrowed to 11.7 per cent.

Siemens Energy India: The capital goods major company reported a 67.8 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 440.9 crore in for the June 2026 quarter. Revenue increased 39.3 per cent to Rs 2,485.6 crore, while EBITDA jumped 72.5 per cent to Rs 585.7 crore. EBITDA margin improved to 23.6 per cent.

Alkem Laboratories: The USFDA has issued a Form 483 with seven observations following the conclusion of an inspection at the company's Daman facility. The US health regulator has now classified the inspection status of the facility as official action indicated (OAI). The US FDA conducted the inspection at the company's manufacturing facility from April 20 to May 1, 2026.

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Shipping Corporation of India: The PSU shipping company reported a 74.9 per cent jump in net profit to Rs 619.3 crore for the April-June 2026 period. Revenue advanced 40.3 per cent to Rs 1,846.6 crore, while EBITDA rose to Rs 882 crore. EBITDA margin expanded sharply to 47.8 per cent.

India Shelter Finance Corporation: The housing finance player reported a 20 per cent YoY jump in its net profit at Rs 143 crore, while its gross AUM rose 24 per cent YoY to Rs 11,284 crore for the June 2026 quarter. Disbursement dropped 28 per cent YoY to Rs 641 crore. Its Networth came in at Rs 3,352 crore as of June 30, 2026.

BLS E-Services: The tech-enabled digital service provider reported a 6.3 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 18.6 crore, while its revenue from operations jumped 24.6 per cent YoY to Rs 304.1 crore for the April-June 2026. Operating EBITDA increased 19.7 per cent YoY to Rs 21.2 crore for the quarter. The board approved a strategic 1:2 stock split

Kirloskar Oil Engines: The automotive player posted 19.7 per cent YoY fall in the net profit of Rs 114 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, while its revenue from operations increased 13.5 per cent YoY Rs 2,000 crore, reflecting healthy demand across its core business segments.

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J Kumar Infraprojects: The infra solutions player has received a letter of acceptance (LoA) from the Karnataka Housing Board for the design, engineering, procurement, and construction of an international cricket stadium and allied development works, with a total contract value of Rs 990.16 crore.

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre: The diagnostics chain posted a 37.6 per cent increase in net profit to Rs 53.1 crore in Q1FY27. Revenue rose 22.8 per cent to Rs 231 crore, while EBITDA grew 34 per cent to Rs 98.5 crore. EBITDA margin improved to 42.7 per cent for the reported quarter.

Aegis Logistics, Aegis Vopak Terminals: The logistics solutions player and its subsidiary, Aegis Vopak Terminals, have executed a framework agreement. Under the agreement, the company will construct and develop an additional refrigerated, double-steel-wall, full-containment storage tank with a suspended deck and insulation for propane, having a capacity of 51,998 MT.