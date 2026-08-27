Juniper Green Energy shares fall 7% despite 54% jump in Q1 net profit

Juniper Green Energy Ltd shares fell 7 per cent in Thursday's trade after reporting less-than-expected June quarter results The independent renewable energy power producer reported a 54 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit at Rs 33 crore for the June quarter compared with Rs 22 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
The bottom line growth for Juniper Green was, however, lower than 79 per cent YoY growth seen in total income, which was driven by increase in operational capacity during the quarter. Sales for the quarter was up 79 per cent YoY to Rs 324 crore from Rs 181 crore in the year-ago quarter. Juniper Green said its Ebitda for the quarter grew 86 per cent YoY to Rs 294 crore, with its Ebitda margin expanded 300 basis points to 91 per cent for the quarter.