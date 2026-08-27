Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
markets
stocks
Juniper Green Energy shares fall 7% despite 54% jump in Q1 net profit

Juniper Green Energy shares fall 7% despite 54% jump in Q1 net profit

JNPR258.01(3.53%)

Juniper Green Energy commissioned around 400 MWh of battery energy storage systems (BESS) in Q1 FY27, while an additional 4,000 MWh of BESS capacity has been ordered.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh
  • Updated Aug 27, 2026 10:19 AM IST
Juniper Green Energy shares fall 7% despite 54% jump in Q1 net profitJuniper Green has an operational capacity of approximately 2.57 GWp and 500 MWh BESS and a total portfolio of 11 GWp and 9 GWh BESS

Juniper Green Energy Ltd shares fell 7 per cent in Thursday's trade after reporting less-than-expected June quarter results The independent renewable energy power producer reported a 54 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit at Rs 33 crore for the June quarter compared with Rs 22 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Advertisement

The bottom line growth for Juniper Green was, however, lower than 79 per cent YoY growth seen in total income, which was driven by increase in operational capacity during the quarter. Sales for the quarter was up 79 per cent YoY to Rs 324 crore from Rs 181 crore in the year-ago quarter. Juniper Green said its Ebitda for the quarter grew 86 per cent YoY to Rs 294 crore, with its Ebitda margin expanded 300 basis points to 91 per cent for the quarter.

Following the development, the stock fell 6.67 per cent from its opening level during the session.

During the quarter, the company commissioned 601 MWp of renewable energy capacity during Q1 FY27, comprising 458 MWp of solar and 143 MW of wind, its highest-ever renewable energy capacity commissioned in a single quarter. Operational capacity stood at 2,409 MWp as of June 30, 2026, and increased to 2,575 MWp after another 167 MW of wind capacity was commissioned post June 30.

Advertisement

Juniper Green Energy also commissioned around 400 MWh of battery energy storage systems (BESS) in Q1 FY27, while an additional 4,000 MWh of BESS capacity has been ordered. The company is targeting BESS installation of around 4,500 MWh by June 2027 and around 10,000 MWh by March 2028.

The company said it signed a 50 MW power purchase agreement (PPA) with SJVN under its firm and dispatchable renewable energy (FDRE) portfolio at a tariff of Rs 4.25 per kWh. It also won two tenders after June 30, including an SECI FDRE round-the-clock project involving 870 MWp and 2,200 MWh of BESS, and a 50 MW wind project from GUVNL at a tariff of Rs 3.51 per kWh.

Generation increased 72 per cent year-on-year to 944 million units in Q1 FY27, driven by capacity additions, while the capacity utilisation factor improved to 30.2 per cent from 28.2 per cent a year ago.

Advertisement

Juniper Green has an operational capacity of approximately 2.57 GWp and 500 MWh BESS and a total portfolio of 11 GWp and 9 GWh BESS, where the total portfolio includes operational, under-construction, contracted and awarded projects.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh

I'm a financial journalist covering stocks, corporate developments, markets, and the broader business landscape. I enjoy breaking down complex financial and corporate news into clear, accessible stories for readers.

At Business Today, I write about market movements, corporate announcements, and developments shaping India's business and financial landscape.

Published on: Aug 27, 2026 10:19 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more