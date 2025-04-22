Jupiter Wagons shares key update on Jabalpur plant, says this 

Shares of Jupiter Wagons Ltd were trading on a flat note in the afternoon session today after the firm said production at one of the company's plant located at Jabalpur is closed due to some unavoidable circumstances from last 15-20 days. During the last two weeks, the multibagger stock could gain 4.70%

"This is to inform that the production of one of the plant of Jupiter Wagons Limited located at Jabalpur is closed due to some unavoidable circumstances from last 15-20 days. The Company is taking all necessary measures to resolve the issue and is confident to come to a resolution within a very short span of time and normalize the production," said the firm.

Jupiter Wagons stock rose 0.69% to Rs 391.95 on BSE today. Total 1.86 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 7.33 crore. The market cap of the firm stood at Rs 16,663 crore on BSE. Jupiter Wagons stock has gained 289% in two years and climbed 710% in three years.

The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 748.05 on July 5, 2024 and a 52-week low of Rs 270.20 on March 3, 2025. However, the stock is down 47.57% from its 52-week high.

Jupiter Wagons stock has a one-year beta of 1.6, indicating very high volatility during the period.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of Jupiter Wagons stands at 67, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold territory.

Shares of Jupiter Wagons are trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day but lower than 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

Jupiter Wagons is engaged in the business of manufacturing of railway wagons, wagon components and castings in India. The company's integrated facilities are engaged in the manufacture of railway wagons, high-speed bogies and railway castings.