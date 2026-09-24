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Kalpataru Projects shares in focus as firm wins orders worth Rs 2,025 crore

Kalpataru Projects shares in focus as firm wins orders worth Rs 2,025 crore

Kalpataru Projects International said it has secured orders worth Rs 13,219 crore so far in the current fiscal year (YTD FY27).

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Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh
  • Updated Sep 24, 2026 9:10 AM IST
Kalpataru Projects shares in focus as firm wins orders worth Rs 2,025 crore The latest order wins add to KPIL's order pipeline across its key business verticals.

Shares of Kalpataru Projects International Ltd (KPIL), the engineering and construction company, are in focus today after the the firm announced new orders and notifications of awards worth approximately Rs 2,025 crore across its Indian and international markets.

The new orders span the company's Power Transmission & Distribution (T&D), Buildings & Factories (B&F), and Oil & Gas businesses, according to its exchange filing.

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"We are pleased with these new order wins in our T&D, B&F, and Oil & Gas businesses. These diverse contract wins reflect our strong technical expertise, operational excellence and the trust our clients place in our ability to deliver projects on time," Manish Mohnot, MD & CEO, KPIL, said.

The company said it has secured orders worth Rs 13,219 crore so far in the current fiscal year (YTD FY27). It added that it is favourably placed/L1 for orders exceeding Rs 12,000 crore, giving it confidence in achieving its targeted growth numbers.

The latest order wins add to KPIL's order pipeline across its key business verticals. The company describes itself as an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) player with operations across power transmission, distribution, buildings and factories, water supply and treatment, railways, oil and gas infrastructure, urban mobility, highways and airports.

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KPIL said it operates two manufacturing facilities in India for fabrication of power transmission towers, heavy metal structures, scaffolding and formwork systems. In FY26, the company generated revenue of Rs 27,143 crore (around $3.2 billion), with more than 250 projects under execution across over 30 countries.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh

I'm a financial journalist covering stocks, corporate developments, markets, and the broader business landscape. I enjoy breaking down complex financial and corporate news into clear, accessible stories for readers.

At Business Today, I write about market movements, corporate announcements, and developments shaping India's business and financial landscape.

Published on: Sep 24, 2026 9:10 AM IST
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