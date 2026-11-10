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Diwali sale: Tasmac sells over ₹440 crore worth liquor in just two days

Diwali sale: Tasmac sells over ₹440 crore worth liquor in just two days

Chennai recorded liquor sales worth ₹95.85 crore, while the Tiruchi zone clocked ₹98.97 crore, followed by Madurai at ₹88.38 crore

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Nov 10, 2026 9:42 AM IST
Diwali sale: Tasmac sells over ₹440 crore worth liquor in just two daysThe sales were lower than in the corresponding period in 2025

Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (Tasmac) outlets recorded liquor sales of ₹441.38 crore over the two days leading into and including Diwali. Sales stood at ₹234.75 crore on Saturday, November 7, and ₹206.63 crore on Sunday, Diwali day.

The two-day total was driven by pre-festival purchases and Diwali-day sales across the state’s retail network. Tasmac’s average daily liquor sales are about ₹165.60 crore, meaning the two-day festive turnover was well above the normal run rate, according to a report in Times of India that cited Tasmac sources.

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The Trichy region emerged as the top-selling zone, recording ₹98.97 crore in sales over the two days. It was followed by Chennai with ₹95.85 crore, Madurai with ₹88.38 crore, Salem with ₹87.52 crore and Coimbatore with ₹70.66 crore. Trichy displaced Madurai, which had previously led the state in liquor sales.

MUST READ: Liquor to cost ₹10 more in Tamil Nadu from today but you can get it back. Here’s how

Sales Lower Than Last Year

Despite the large absolute figure, the two-day total was lower than the corresponding Deepavali period in 2025. Last year, the festival fell on a Monday, creating a three-day sales window of October 18–20, during which Tasmac recorded ₹789.85 crore in liquor sales.

Officials and reports attributed the comparison partly to the shorter sales window this year: the 2026 figures cover only November 7 and 8, while the previous year’s total included three days.

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Bottle-Refund Scheme Under Scrutiny

The strong sales came even as Tasmac workers reportedly refused to implement the state’s empty-bottle collection scheme across Tamil Nadu. The scheme has drawn attention because of its implications for refunds to consumers and revenue collection.

The stalled empty-bottle refunds were estimated to have yielded about ₹38 crore in cess revenue, although the figures remain provisional and the scheme’s implementation has become a point of contention.

DON'T MISS: India-UK FTA impact: Your favourite scotch, whiskey may cost 7% less in Delhi this festive season

Outlook for Festival Sales

Until Monday, November 9, also a government holiday, officials expected Diwali-period sales to rise further. Reports projected that the overall festival-season turnover could cross ₹633 crore once the additional day’s sales were included.

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The figures underline the scale of Tasmac’s role in Tamil Nadu’s festive economy, even as the corporation faces operational questions over bottle buybacks and point-of-sale machine glitches during the rush.

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Published on: Nov 10, 2026 9:41 AM IST
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