Diwali sale: Tasmac sells over ₹440 crore worth liquor in just two days

The Trichy region emerged as the top-selling zone, recording ₹98.97 crore in sales over the two days. It was followed by Chennai with ₹95.85 crore, Madurai with ₹88.38 crore, Salem with ₹87.52 crore and Coimbatore with ₹70.66 crore. Trichy displaced Madurai, which had previously led the state in liquor sales.

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Sales Lower Than Last Year

Despite the large absolute figure, the two-day total was lower than the corresponding Deepavali period in 2025. Last year, the festival fell on a Monday, creating a three-day sales window of October 18–20, during which Tasmac recorded ₹789.85 crore in liquor sales.

Officials and reports attributed the comparison partly to the shorter sales window this year: the 2026 figures cover only November 7 and 8, while the previous year’s total included three days.

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Bottle-Refund Scheme Under Scrutiny

The strong sales came even as Tasmac workers reportedly refused to implement the state’s empty-bottle collection scheme across Tamil Nadu. The scheme has drawn attention because of its implications for refunds to consumers and revenue collection.

The stalled empty-bottle refunds were estimated to have yielded about ₹38 crore in cess revenue, although the figures remain provisional and the scheme’s implementation has become a point of contention.

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Outlook for Festival Sales

Until Monday, November 9, also a government holiday, officials expected Diwali-period sales to rise further. Reports projected that the overall festival-season turnover could cross ₹633 crore once the additional day’s sales were included.

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The figures underline the scale of Tasmac’s role in Tamil Nadu’s festive economy, even as the corporation faces operational questions over bottle buybacks and point-of-sale machine glitches during the rush.