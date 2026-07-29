Kalyan Jewellers shares: Fresh buy or exit? Key levels to watch

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd may not be the right stock for investors looking at a four-to-five-year horizon, according to market expert Anshul Jain, who cautioned that the recent recovery in the counter should be treated as an exit opportunity rather than a fresh entry point. In response to a BTTV viewer query on whether this was the right time to buy the jewellery retailer for the long term, Jain’s view was unambiguous: “I won't do it Kalyan's case,” signalling a clear lack of conviction on the stock at current levels.
The Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investments argued that the move in Kalyan Jewellers appears to be a technical pullback after a sharp earlier run-up, not the start of a new structural uptrend. “If you see any pullback in Kalyan Jewellers shares, you should exit,” he said, framing the rebound as a chance for investors to lighten positions.