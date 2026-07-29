Adani Ports Q1 results: PAT rises 10% YoY to Rs 3,650 crore, revenue climbs 19%; shares slip

The company's international ports business delivered robust growth, with revenue rising 80 per cent YoY to Rs 1,747 crore and EBITDA surging 256 per cent YoY to Rs 730 crore, led by strong performance in Australia and Colombo, reflecting the increasing maturity of APSEZ's overseas portfolio.

Its domestic ports business reported 12 per cent YoY revenue growth, driven by cargo volume growth, a superior product mix and higher realisation. The domestic ports EBITDA margin stood at 74 per cent.

Commenting on the performance, Ashwani Gupta, Whole-time Director & CEO, said, "Our Q1 FY27 performance underscores the strength of our diversified business model, combining global reach with a multi-modal asset base across geographies, commodities, and customers. Our domestic ports business continued to deliver strong growth and remains the bedrock of APSEZ's earnings, while International Ports, Marine, and Logistics have transitioned decisively from scale-up to scale-value, becoming increasingly important drivers of revenue growth and profitability."

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He added, "This balanced growth across businesses reinforces our confidence in achieving Ambition 2031. Supported by our domestic capacity expansion program targeting 1,000 MMT by 2030, a growing international portfolio, and a rapidly scaling logistics ecosystem, APSEZ is steadily building a more diversified, resilient, and globally relevant transport platform capable of sustaining long-term value creation."

Despite earnings growth, Adani Ports shares slipped after the results announcement. At last check, the stock was down 2.33 per cent at Rs 1,735.80.

Meanwhile, Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investment & Securities, told BTTV that he remains positive on Adani Ports and Adani Enterprises Ltd. He said the overall setup for both stocks remains constructive.