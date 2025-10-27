Business Today
KIMS shares: Axis Direct names pick of the week with 'Buy' call; sees 10% upside

Axis highlighted KIMS' strong operational track record, regional leadership and capital-efficient expansion strategy as key growth drivers.

Prashun Talukdar
  • Updated Oct 27, 2025 12:06 PM IST
KIMS shares: Axis Direct names pick of the week with 'Buy' call; sees 10% upsideKIMS maintains a strong presence in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh while expanding its footprint in newer markets such as Karnataka and Maharashtra.

Axis Direct has named Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd (KIMS) as its 'Pick of the Week', assigning a 'Buy' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 792, indicating an upside potential of around 10 per cent from the brokerage's calculated market price of Rs 720. The brokerage has set a time horizon of six to nine months.

Axis highlighted KIMS' strong operational track record, regional leadership and capital-efficient expansion strategy as key growth drivers. The company continues to pursue a brownfield and asset-light growth model, combining lease-based additions and selective acquisitions to scale up while maintaining financial prudence.

According to the brokerage, KIMS is nearing completion of a well-planned expansion phase undertaken over the past two to three years. The company aims to add around 1,800 beds in the next 12 months -- largely in the second half of FY26 -- through brownfield expansions in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh and new facilities in Karnataka, Maharashtra and Odisha.

KIMS maintains a strong presence in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh while expanding its footprint in newer markets such as Karnataka and Maharashtra. Axis Direct noted that the company's replicable cluster-based model enables operational synergies, efficient doctor utilisation and stable occupancy ramp-up in new hospitals.

On the valuation front, KIMS is trading at 33x/25x EV/EBITDA for FY26E and FY27E. Axis Direct expects that the company's expansion plans, improved specialty mix and focus on operational efficiency will support sustained profitability despite a temporary dip in occupancy levels.

Headquartered in Hyderabad, KIMS Hospitals operates a network of 25 hospitals with over 8,000 beds across South and West India. The multi-specialty chain follows a hub-and-spoke cluster model, offering tertiary and quaternary care across key areas such as cardiology, oncology, neurology and orthopaedics.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Oct 27, 2025 12:06 PM IST
