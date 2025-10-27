Tejas Networks shares rise after PowerTel selects firm for 400Gbps DWDM network upgrade

Shares of Tejas Networks Ltd advanced in Monday's trade after the company announced a contract win. The stock climbed 2.03 per cent to hit a day high of Rs 549.75 on BSE.

The Bengaluru-based company stated that it has been selected by PowerGrid Teleservices (PowerTel), a subsidiary of Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGCIL), for a Telecom Capacity Augmentation Project. The initiative involves implementing a next-generation software-defined networking (SDN)-based dense wavelength division multiplexing (DWDM) system across PowerTel's pan-India network.

The project includes network design, supply, installation, testing, commissioning and integration of a 400Gbps DWDM system at new greenfield sites and for upgrading existing links. Tejas Networks will deploy its multi-terabit TJ1600 DWDM/OTN platform, which can deliver up to 1.2 terabits per second (Tbps) over a single wavelength and supports alien wavelength technology for interoperability across different optical systems.

Commenting on the development, Arnob Roy, Chief Operating Officer and Executive Director of Tejas Networks, said the company is pleased to extend its partnership with PowerTel to enhance backbone capacity in response to rising bandwidth demand from data centre providers, telecom operators, government entities and large enterprises.

He added that Tejas's alien wavelength solution offers a cost-effective upgrade path for existing networks, improving supply chain flexibility and accelerating service rollouts.

Tejas Networks designs and manufactures wireline and wireless networking products for telecommunications service providers, internet service providers, utilities, defence and government agencies across more than 75 countries. The company is part of the Tata Group, with Panatone Finvest Ltd, a subsidiary of Tata Sons, holding a majority stake.

As of September 2025, promoters held a 53.66 per cent share in Tejas Networks.