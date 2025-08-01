KIOCL shares surge 14%; analysts see more upside ahead

Shares of state-owned KIOCL Ltd witnessed a sharp uptick on Friday, rising 13.71 per cent to close at Rs 361.65. At this level, the stock has gained 20.91 per cent over the past month.

The scrip witnessed heavy trading volume along with the price action today as around 20.28 lakh shares changed hands on BSE. The figure was way more than the two-week average volume of 1.57 lakh shares. Turnover on the counter came at Rs 73.15 crore, commanding a market capitalisation (m-cap) of Rs 21,979.32 crore.

From a technical perspective, some analysts noted that the stock appears 'bullish' on the charts, with one recommending a buy on dips in the Rs 345–350 range.

Drumil Vithlani, Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza, said, "KIOCL has broken out strongly above its recent consolidation zone around the Rs 320 mark, following the formation of a bullish base. Investors can consider buying on dips around Rs 345–350, with a stop loss at Rs 325 and a target range of Rs 385–405."

Ravi Singh, Senior Vice-President of Retail Research at Religare Broking, noted that the stock looked strong on charts and could hit Rs 380 level in the near term. He advised placing a stop loss of Rs 355 for this trade.

Jigar S Patel, Senior Manager – Technical Research Analyst at Anand Rathi, observed that support could be seen at Rs 340 and immediate resistance at Rs 385. A sustained move above Rs 385 could push the stock towards Rs 410, with the near-term trading range seen between Rs 340 and Rs 410.

The stock traded higher than the 5-day, 10-, 20-, 30-, 50-, 100-, 150-day and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs). Its 14-day relative strength index (RSI) came at 66.83. A level below 30 is defined as oversold while a value above 70 is considered overbought.

The scrip has a negative price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 107.31 against a price-to-book (P/B) value of 12.23. Earnings per share (EPS) stood at (-)3.37 with a return on equity (RoE) of (-)11.39. According to Trendlyne data, KIOCL has a one-year beta of 1.4, indicating high volatility.

KIOCL, formerly known as Kudremukh Iron Ore Company Ltd, is a flagship company under the Ministry of Steel. As of June 2025, the government held a 99.03 per cent stake in the PSU.