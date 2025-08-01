HUL shares end 1% higher after 8% intraday surge; what's ahead?

Shares of Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) surged 8.18 per cent on Friday to hit an intraday high of Rs 2,728.10. However, the stock gave up most of its gains and ended the session 1.17 per cent higher at Rs 2,551.35.

On the earnings front, the FMCG major posted a standalone net profit of Rs 2,732 crore for the first quarter of FY26, marking a 7.6 per cent increase from Rs 2,538 crore in the same period last year. Revenue from operations rose 3.9 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 15,931 crore, compared to Rs 15,339 crore in Q1 FY25.

Advertisement

Related Articles

However, at the operational level, EBITDA fell 1.3 per cent to Rs 3,558 crore from Rs 3,606 crore in the June 2024 quarter. The EBITDA margin also declined by 120 basis points (bps), coming in at 22.3 per cent, down from 23.5 per cent YoY.

Technically, HUL shares are likely to find support in the Rs 2,450–2,420 zone, with accumulation recommended in the Rs 2,500–2,520 range.

Osho Krishan, Senior Analyst – Technical & Derivative Research at Angel One, observed that the stock has entered a bullish trend, supported by multiple positive crossovers. He highlighted strong support around Rs 2,500, with additional support in the Rs 2,450–2,420 zone. "On the upside, the Rs 2,700–2,750 range appears achievable in the near term, with a continued positive bias," he said.

Advertisement

Drumil Vithlani, Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza, said that HUL has broken past the resistance zone of Rs 2,500–2,520 on strong volumes. He suggests buying on a retest near the Rs 2,500–2,520 range, with a stop loss at Rs 2,450 and target levels of Rs 2,675–2,750. "Any dip towards the breakout zone should be viewed as a buying opportunity," he added.

As of June 2025, promoters held a 61.90 per cent stake in the company.