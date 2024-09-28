KPI Green Energy, Accelya Solutions India, Godawari Power among stocks turning ex-dividend next week 

Investors on Dalal Street will keep a close eye on KPI Green Energy, Accelya Solutions India, Godawari Power and ADS Diagnostic in the coming week.

These are among nine odd companies, whose shares will turn ex-date for dividends over the next five days. Most of these stocks will also have record dates for dividends i.e. the date which will be used for determining shareholders eligible for the dividend payments.

Stock that will trade ex-dividend on Monday (September 30) is ADS Diagnostic Ltd (Rs - 1.20).

Shares of Integrated Industries will trade ex-date on Tuesday (October 1), as the company has announced a sub-division/split of equity shares. According to the date available on the exchanges, the company will split 10 equity shares of a face value of Re 1 each for every one equity share of a face value of Rs 10 each and There is an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) of Diligent Industries Ltd. on October 1.

Stocks that will trade ex-dividend on Friday (October 4) are Accelya Solutions India Ltd (Rs - 40), KPI Green Energy Ltd (Rs - 0.20), Godawari Power and Ispat ltd. as the company has announced a sub-division of 1 equity share of a face value of Rs 5 fully paid-up into five equity shares of Re 1 each fully paid-up.

Additionally, Real Eco-Energy shares will begin trading ex-date on October 4, following the company’s announcement of a stock split, converting 1 fully paid-up equity share with a face value of Rs 10 into five fully paid-up equity shares with a face value of Rs 2 each.

Shikhar Leasing and Trading Limited announced a bonus issue of its shares in the 3:1 ratio, with shares set to trade ex-bonus on October 4.