KPIT Technologies shares in focus today, here's why 

Shares of KPIT Technologies are in news today after the board of the IT firm said it has finalised the acquisition of Caresoft. KPIT Technologies stock slipped 1.59% on Friday against the previous close of Rs 1209.95 on BSE.

KPIT Technologies shares lost 6% to Rs 1310.45 today against the previous close of Rs 1390.80 on BSE. Total 1.56 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 20.71 crore on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 36,106 crore.

KPIT Technologies stock has fallen 30.25 per cent in a year and lost 20.19 per cent since beginning of the year.

KPIT Technologies shares are trading lower than 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

"This is with reference to our intimation dated May 6, 2025, wherein we had informed about the acquisition of Caresoft (Caresoft Global Technologies, Inc. USA, Caresoft Engineering Services Limited, UK, CAREGLOTECH de RL de CV Mexico, OXI SRL Italy) for total consideration of up to US$191 Million. Further to the completion of customary closing conditions and overall changes in the macros business environment, the parties together renegotiated the consideration amount for Caresoft. Subsequently, the amount for acquisition of Caresoft is finalized at total consideration up to US$ 157 Million (including US$ 15 Million variable pay based on achievement of revenue and other business synergy milestones). This consideration can be paid for in one or more tranches over a period of 4 years. Other terms & conditions of said agreement remain unchanged," said KPIT Tech.

The acquisition will strengthen KPIT's Vehicle Engineering & Design and Truck, Off-Highway offerings as it will integrate downstream engineering and benchmarking services. This will help the company achieve a faster go-to market for products, resulting in cost savings for OEMs.

KPIT Tech provides engineering, research, and development services, particularly in the automotive and mobility sectors, focusing on software-defined vehicles.