KRBL shares rise 8% on Q4 earnings, dividend 

Shares of KRBL Ltd gained 8% in early deals on Monday after the firm reported its Q4 earnings. KRBL stock rose 7.78% to Rs 349 against the previous close of Rs 323.80 on BSE. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 7853 crore.

The basmati rice manufacturer reported a 35.1% increase in consolidated net profit for Q4FY25, rising to Rs 154 crore compared to Rs 114 crore in the same quarter last year. This growth is attributed to improved profit margins and robust operational performance.

The company's revenue also saw an uptick, rising 9.4% year-on-year to Rs 1,442.2 crore from Rs 1,318.3 crore. Additionally, EBITDA surged by 25.4%, totaling Rs 223.7 crore compared with Rs 178.4 crore in Q4FY24. The EBITDA margin improved, climbing to 15.5% from 13.5% in the previous year.

The board has proposed a final dividend of Rs 3.50 per equity share (350% of the Rs 1 face value) for FY25, pending approval from shareholders, with payment expected within 30 days of the AGM.

The strong performance in Q4 comes against a backdrop of sustained demand for premium rice exports and stable input costs, which have supported the company's margins and overall profitability.

KRBL is world's leading basmati rice producer and has fully integrated operations in every aspect of basmati value chain.

