Large cap losers: Tata Motors PV, Lodha, RVNL, Dixon Tech, TCS fall up to 50% in a year

Large cap stocks such as Tata Motors PV, Macrotech Developers, RVNL, Info Edge, Dixon Technologies and TCS have lost up to 50% in a year as US-Iran war, Trump tariffs, subdued corporate earnings, strong foreign capital outflows and expensive stock valuations. Amid these developments, Sensex slipped 7% or 5,657 pts and Nifty fell 4% or 944 pts to 24,056 as bears dampened sentiment on Dalal Street.

Advertisement

Tata Motors PV

The stock of the passenger vehicles company of Tata Motors has slipped 50% in the last one year. The company is a part of the Tata Group. In the current session, Tata Motors PV stock rose 2.61% to Rs 382.75 against the previous close of Rs 373. Market cap of the auto firm stood at Rs 1.41 lakh crore. However, Tata Motors PV stock is trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day but lower than the 200 day moving averages.

Lodha Developers

The shares of realty major have slipped 36.24% in a year. Mumbai-based Lodha Developers' stock was trading on a flat note at Rs 906.55 in the current session. Lodha Developers market cap stood at Rs 90,564 crore. The realty stock is down 41% from 52 week high of Rs 1534.25. Lodha Developers stock is trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 50 day but lower than the 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

Advertisement

RVNL

Shares of the PSU major have slipped 36% in a year. The railway stock was trading 2.75% lower at Rs 265.05 against the previous close of Rs 272.55. Market cap of the firm slipped to Rs 55,263 crore.

The stock fell after Q4 earnings. The company posted revenue from operations of Rs 6,696 crore from Rs 6,427 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Total income in Q4 came at Rs 6,780.9 crore compared to Rs 6,614.5 crore in Q4 FY25. RVNL stock is trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

Info Edge

Shares of Info Edge (India) fell 35.72 in a year. However, India's premier internet based business firm was trading 4.31% higher at Rs 978 against the previous clsoe of Rs 937.55. Markte cap of the firm rose to Rs 63,415 crore.

Advertisement

Dixon Technologies

Dixon Technologies shares slipped 22% in a year. In the current session, Dixon Technologies stock was trading flat at Rs 11,745 against the previous close of Rs 11,826. Market cap of the consumer electronics firm stood at Rs 71,745 crore. However, Dixon Technologies stock is trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day but lower than the 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

TCS

Shares of the IT major have fallen 24.43% in a year. TCS stock was trading on a flat note at Rs 2292 against the previous close of Rs 2307.75. Market cap of the IT firm stood at Rs 8.29 lakh crore. However, TCS stock is trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.