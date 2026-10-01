LG Electronics share price target: Buy stock for 22% upside, says MOFSL

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd (MOFSL) has maintained a 'Buy' rating on LG Electronics India Ltd, saying diversified portfolio, premiumisation and expansion across key appliance categories are key drivers for the company. The domestic brokerage suggested a target price of Rs 2,080 on the stock, implying a 22% potential upside.
MOFSL expects healthy growth across LG Electronics India's television, washing machine and air-conditioner businesses. It said the company's premiumisation strategy, new product launches and wider SKU offerings should support revenue growth. The brokerage also noted that LG Electronics India has announced a 5-6% price hike in air conditioners from October 1, while prices of other product categories are expected to remain largely stable.