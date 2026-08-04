LIC OFS today: Floor price at 10% discount; govt to sell up to 6.5% stake

The base issue comprised of 31,62,49,885 LIC shares of face value of Rs 10 each, representing 2.50 per centof the total issued and paid up equity share capital of LIC. In the case of oversubscription, the LIC promoter intends to further sell up to 50,59,99,816 equity shares, accounting for an additional 4 per cent of stake. Total proposed selling, hence, comes to 82,22,49,701 shares.

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A minimum of 25 per cent of the offer shares are reserved for mutual funds and insurance companies. An additional 50,00,000 shares, equivalent to 0.04 per cent of the total issued and paid up equity, will be offered to employees through the stock exchange mechanism.

Only non-retail investors are allowed to place their bids on T day, i.e., August 4, 2026. While placing their bids, they may indicate their willingness to carry forward their un-allotted bids to T+1 day for allocation to them in the unsubscribed portion of retail category. For retail investors, employees and for non-retail investors who choose to carry forward their un-allotted bids to T+1 Day, the date is set at August 5, 2026.

Those non-retail investors who have placed their bids on T day and have chosen to carry forward their un-allotted bids to T+1 day, will be allowed to carry forward and also revise their bids on T+1 day as per the OFS Guidelines.

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The offer will take place during trading hours on a separate window of the stock exchanges, commencing at 9:15 a.m. and will close at 3:30 pm Indian Standard Time on the same date.

Retail investors may bid at any price above the floor price and/or at a "Cut-Off Price". "Cut-Off Price" means the lowest price, at which the entire offer shares are sold, based on all valid bids received in the retail category and for the bids received in the non-retail investors.

IIFL Capital Services, Goldman Sachs (India) Securities, BNP Paribas Securities India and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors are brokers on behalf of sellers. IIFL Capital Services will act as settlement broker, LIC informed stock exchanges.