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FSSAI bars Dabur from selling products with ‘100 per cent’ claims over labelling concerns

FSSAI bars Dabur from selling products with ‘100 per cent’ claims over labelling concerns

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) said such claims could create ambiguity for consumers and violate regulations governing food advertisements and product claims

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 4, 2026 8:14 AM IST
FSSAI bars Dabur from selling products with ‘100 per cent’ claims over labelling concernsFSSAI also flagged Dabur Hommade Coconut Milk, which was marketed with the claim "100 per cent Purity". (File photo)

Dabur India has been stopped from selling several food products carrying “100 per cent” claims after the food regulator flagged the labelling as misleading and unverifiable. The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) said such claims could create ambiguity for consumers and violate regulations governing food advertisements and product claims.

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The action covers products including Dabur honey, apple cider vinegar, virgin coconut oil, sesame oil, cow ghee, coconut water and coconut milk. According to FSSAI, these products were marketed with claims such as “100 per cent Natural”, “100 per cent Pure”, “100 per cent Purity Guaranteed”, “100 per cent Organic” and “100 per cent Tender Coconut Water”.

What FSSAI flagged

The regulator said some Dabur products listed on the company’s website were carrying claims that did not comply with the Food Safety and Standards (Advertising & Claims) Regulations, 2018.

FSSAI specifically flagged Dabur Himalayan Organic Apple Cider Vinegar and Dabur Organic Honey for displaying the Jaivik Bharat Logo without valid FSSAI organic endorsement.

It also raised concerns over Dabur Hommade Coconut Milk, which carried the claim “100 per cent Purity”. According to the regulator, such a claim is not permitted for compound foods under the existing rules.

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FSSAI said it had earlier issued a notice to Dabur asking the company to remove misleading “100 per cent” claims, but no satisfactory corrective action was taken.

FSSAI directs Dabur to stop sales

Following its review, the regulator has directed Dabur to immediately stop the sale of the identified products as well as any other food items carrying misleading “100%” claims.

The company has also been asked to submit an Action Taken Report within 15 days.

Dabur responds

Dabur said it had received the notice from FSSAI and was examining the concerns raised by the regulator.

"We have received the FSSAI notice and are in the process of checking the content mentioned in the notice on our website," the company said in a statement.

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The action against Dabur comes amid increased enforcement activity by FSSAI, which has been highlighting violations by food businesses and online sellers. The regulator has also taken action against several alcoholic beverage companies and energy drink manufacturers in recent months.

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Published on: Aug 4, 2026 8:14 AM IST
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