LIC shares jump 9% after Q4 FY25 results; details here

Shares of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) saw a sharp uptick in Wednesday's trade after the state-run insurer posted a 38 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in its net profit for the fourth quarter ended on March 2025. The stock surged 8.83 per cent to hit a day high of Rs 948.

Advertisement

Related Articles

During the quarter under review, profit came at Rs 19,013 crore as against Rs 13,763 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal. LIC's total income for the quarter, however, fell to Rs 241,625 crore, compared to Rs 250,923 crore during the corresponding period last year.

For the financial year 2024-25 (FY25), profit after tax (PAT) came at Rs 48,151 crore compared to Rs 40,676 crore for FY24, registering an increase of 18.38 per cent. LIC said its total premium income for FY25 climbed to Rs 4,88,148 crore from Rs 4,75,070 crore in FY24.

"We have achieved many milestones. First, we have achieved Individual New Business Premium of Rs 62,495 crore, in a single year. Second, our Net VNB (Value of New Business) for the year is Rs 10,011 crore, i.e. over Rs 10,000 crore for the first time. Third, our VNB margin is steadily on the rise, reaching 17.6 per cent as on March 31, 2025. Fourth, our strategy to increase Non Par share is further getting consolidated. This year, Non Par APE share within the individual business has risen to 27.69 per cent," said Siddhartha Mohanty, CEO & MD at LIC.

Advertisement

The insurer's assets under management (AUM) increased to Rs 54,52,297 crore as of March 31, 2025, as compared to Rs 51,21,887 crore on March 31, 2024, marking an increase of 6.45 per cent YoY.

The company's board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 12 per share.

"We still maintain a positive view on LIC from a long-term view. One needs to have at least a 2-year-plus time horizon for a meaningful return to come through," Gaurang Shah, Senior VP of Geojit Financial, told Business Today.

As of March 2025, the government held a 96.50 per cent in the state-owned insurer.