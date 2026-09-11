Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
markets
stocks
Lodha, Godrej Properties, other shares slide as Nifty Realty hits two-month low; here's why

Lodha, Godrej Properties, other shares slide as Nifty Realty hits two-month low; here's why

Godrej Properties was down 7.45 per cent at Rs 1,732.60, while Lodha Developers declined 5.57 per cent to Rs 1,098.60 at the time of writing.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar
  • Updated Sep 11, 2026 12:58 PM IST
Lodha, Godrej Properties, other shares slide as Nifty Realty hits two-month low; here's whyNifty Realty touched a two-month low during the session, with all its constituents trading in the red.

Shares of real estate companies, including Lodha Developers and Godrej Properties Ltd, came under sharp selling pressure in Friday's trade, with the Nifty Realty sub-index falling to a more than two-month low.

Godrej Properties was down 7.45 per cent at Rs 1,732.60, while Lodha Developers declined 5.57 per cent to Rs 1,098.60 at the time of writing.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Nifty Realty touched a two-month low during the session, with all its constituents trading in the red.

Other realty stocks, including DLF Ltd, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd, The Phoenix Mills Ltd, Anant Raj Ltd and Oberoi Realty Ltd, were also trading lower.

Ravi Singh, Chief Research Officer at Master Capital Services, said, "Realty stocks came under heavy selling pressure on Friday, with the Nifty Realty sub-index falling sharply to hit a more than two-month low. Godrej Properties, Lodha and other major real estate names led the decline as rising global bond yields and renewed concerns over interest rates weighed on sentiment. The selloff followed a rise in US inflationary pressures, particularly from higher energy prices, which strengthened expectations of further monetary tightening by the Federal Reserve."

Advertisement

Singh added, "US 10-year Treasury yields moved close to 5 per cent, while Indian benchmark 10-year bond yields crossed 7 per cent, reaching their highest level in more than three months. Higher borrowing costs could weigh on housing demand and increase financing costs for developers, putting pressure on realty valuations. The sector was also affected by weaker-than-expected Q1 results from some companies, adding to concerns over near-term earnings performance."

Echoing a similar view, Kranthi Bathini, Equity Strategist at WealthMills Securities, stated, "The realty sector is interest-rate sensitive, and we are seeing a sharp drop in the sector."

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar

With a long experience in the digital space, Prashun has seen it all (mostly at least). From dot-com bubbles to crypto crazes. When it comes to covering the stock markets, he is constantly on the trail to look out for the next big trend. But don't let the seriousness of the stock market fool you. Outside of work, you can often find him strolling Insta, scrolling through memes or binge-watching cartoons.

And when Prashun is not glued to his phone, he's checking out the latest automobile launches – because let's face it, who doesn't love a good car or bike show? So, watch this space for reading regular updates and insights into the world of stock markets. Motto: Live and let live!

Published on: Sep 11, 2026 12:58 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more