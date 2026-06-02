L&T, BEML, Belrise, CG Power shares: Short-term target prices

Stock analysts, in an interview with BTTV, shared their views on several stocks on Tuesday, including Larsen & Toubro Ltd (L&T), BEML Ltd, Belrise Industries and CG Power and Industrial Solutions. Technical charts signalled a weak trend for BEML. Analysts suggested a 'hold' on Belrise Industries, L&T and CG Power, with strict stop-loss levels.

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BEML share price: Accumulate in Rs 1,620-1,610 range

On a query by Sathyan from Keralam, who owns BEML shares at Rs 1,950 apiece and wondered whether he the should average his holdings following the recent fall, Vishnu Kant Upadhyay, AVP-Research & Advisory at Mastertrust said BEML is currently trading below all its key moving averages and the sentiment is not positive.

Upadhyay sees the stock testing levels of Rs 1,620-1,610. Upadhyay said if Sathyan intends to average its BEML holding, he should watch out for the said range. The Mastertrust analyst does not see BEML falling below Rs 1,500 level. "But if that happens, expects severe pain on the counter," he said.

Belrise Industries share price: Charts strong, Rs 200 support holds the key

On another query by a BTTV viewer Yusuf Siddiqui, who holds Belrise Industries Ltd shares at an average price of Rs 216, Kiran Jani, the Head of Technical Research at Jainam Broking said the stock is in uptrend ever since it got listed last year, making higher top-high bottom formations. The scrip is trading above its key short-term averages such as 20- and 50-day simple moving averages. "You can hold this stock with a stop loss of Rs 200. "If the stock breaks below this level, exit your position. If it holds up, expect Rs 240-250 levels," Jani said.

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Larsen & Toubro: Stop loss at Rs 3,800, target Rs 4,400-4,500

Addressing a query on Larsen & Toubro Ltd that was bought at Rs 3,963 apiece but is trading range-bound, Jani said one must hold the stock as it scrip is rangebound for two years, before breaking out and hit a record high of Rs 4,440 in February this year. Since then the stock saw sharp fall, testing Rs sub 3,300 levels. "The scrip is available at the previous breakout level. Near the prevailing levels, the stock has key long-term moving averages. Keep a stop loss at Rs 3,800 for targets of Rs 4,400-4,500," Jani said.

CG Power: Stop loss Rs 860, target Rs 1,000 in 2-3 months

On another query on CG Power bought at Rs 670, Jani said the stock saw a breakout from Rs 780-odd levels and made a high of Rs 930-940 levels. "In the past, the stock crossed Rs 860 level in September-October 2024, which it has comfortably breached in the recent rise. One can maintain a stop loss at Rs 860 for a target of Rs 1,000 in the next two-three months," Jani said.

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(DISCLAIMER: The views/advice/suggestions expressed in the video are solely by market analysts & investment experts. Please consult your investment advisers before making any financial decisions.)