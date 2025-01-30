L&T Q3 results: PAT up 14% at Rs 3,359 crore; revenue jumps 17%

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Ltd on Thursday said its consolidated profit after tax (PAT) came at Rs 3,359 crore in the December 2024 quarter (Q3 FY25), registering a growth of 14 per cent compared to the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

During the quarter under review, it recorded revenues of Rs 64,668 crore, up 17 per cent year-on-year (YoY) on the back of strong order book and ramp up in execution momentum across its projects and manufacturing (P&M) businesses. International revenues in Q3 FY25 was at Rs 32,764 crore, which constituted 51 per cent of the total revenues, reflective of improved execution in international P&M portfolio.

Related Articles

"For the nine months ended December 31, 2024, the consolidated revenues, at Rs 181,342 crore, recorded a YoY growth of 18 per cent with international revenues during the nine months at Rs 91,070 crore constituting 50 per cent of the total revenues. For the nine months ended December 31, 2024, consolidated PAT, at Rs 9,540 crore, registered a growth of 10 per cent YoY basis," L&T stated.

"The company received its highest ever quarterly orders of Rs 116,036 crore at the group level during the quarter ended December 31, 2024, registering a substantial YoY growth of 53 per cent. During the quarter, orders were received across multiple geographies and diverse sectors. International orders, at Rs 62,059 crore, during the quarter comprised 53 per cent of the total order inflow," the engineering and construction major also said.

"On a cumulative basis, the order inflow for the nine months ended December 31, 2024 stood at Rs 267,018 crore, registering a growth of 16 per cent YoY. International orders, at Rs 144,739 crore, during the nine months constituted 54 per cent of the total. The consolidated order book of the group as on December 31, 2024, is at Rs 564,223 crore registers a growth of 19 per cent over March 2024, with the share of international orders at 42 per cent," L&T added.

Commenting on the Q3 results, SN Subrahmanyan, Chairman and Managing Director at L&T, said, "This quarter has ended on a strong note for us. We have achieved the highest ever quarterly order inflow in the Company’s history, consequently our order book is at a record high. Our commitment to timely execution, operational excellence and a customer centric approach is reflected in our healthy financial performance. The projects and manufacturing businesses of the Company continue to perform well enabled by the improved productivity pursuant to our sustained digital adoption efforts."

Subrahmanyan further stated the upcoming Union Budget is expected to emphasise building infrastructure, adoption of technology, improving learning efficacy & skill development and policy continuity towards energy transition which will provide necessary impetus to the Indian economy.

Segment-wise, L&T's energy projects and hi-tech manufacturing saw more than 100 per cent growth YoY, each.

The quarterly results were declared post market hours today. Earlier in the day, L&T shares settled 0.85 per cent lower at Rs 3,419.80.