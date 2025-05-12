LTIMindtree shares jump 7% today on $450 million order win. Details here

Shares of LTIMindtree Ltd registered a sharp uptick on Monday after securing a seven-year contract worth $450 million. The stock surged 6.50 per cent to close at Rs 4,920. At this closing value, it has climbed 13.97 per cent in a month.

On the technical play, the scrip traded higher than the 5-day, 10-, 20-, 30-day and 50-day simple moving averages (SMAs) but lower than the 100-day, 150-day and 200-day SMAs. Its 14-day relative strength index (RSI) came at 67.55. A level below 30 is defined as oversold while a value above 70 is considered overbought.

LTIMindtree has announced an agreement with a leading company in the agribusiness sector. Valued at $450 million, the global technology consulting and digital solutions provider said this contract is the largest in LTIMindtree's history.

The deal will see LTIMindtree implement an AI-powered operating model, aiming to enhance the client's application management, infrastructure support, and cybersecurity services. These services will be built on platforms such as SAP S/4HANA, ServiceNow, and Microsoft Azure, combined with proprietary AI frameworks to improve the client's operational efficiency and scalability.

"Securing this large deal marks a pivotal milestone as we transform to an AI driven business model, helping our clients enhance productivity," stated Venu Lambu, Chief Executive Officer (Designate) and Whole-Time Director of LTIMindtree. The strategic partnership highlights LTIMindtree's commitment to innovation and excellence in service delivery. With this agreement, the company positions itself as a trusted partner for one of the world's most respected agribusiness companies. This significant win underscores LTIMindtree's strengths in crafting innovative solutions tailored to meet the evolving needs of the industry.

Nachiket Deshpande, President of Global AI Services at LTIMindtree, remarked on the importance of this deal, saying, "We are proud to be the trusted partner for one of the world’s most respected agribusiness companies. Winning this important deal underscores our strength in crafting innovative solutions and delivering with excellence." The comprehensive suite of future-ready IT services aims to drive measurable business impact in the rapidly evolving agribusiness landscape. This partnership is expected to foster global growth and allow the client to harness the benefits of advanced technology solutions effectively.

The collaboration between LTIMindtree and the agribusiness leader illustrates a shared vision towards achieving operational excellence and scalability through technology. By leveraging platforms like SAP S/4HANA and Microsoft Azure, the agreement seeks to provide robust infrastructure support and cybersecurity measures.