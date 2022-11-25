scorecardresearch
Maharashtra Seamless, 2 others to go ex-bonus today; IEX board to consider share buyback proposal

Maharashtra Seamless had announced a bonus issue in the 1:1 ratio while Veer Energy had announce a bonus issue in the 3:10 ratio. Commercial Syn Bags had announced a bonus in the 2:1 ratio

The board of Indian Energy Exhange (IEX) will meet today to consider a share buyback proposal. Two stocks Dev Information Technology (from Rs 10 to Rs 5) and Mafatlal Industries (from Rs10 to Rs 2) will go ex-split today

Friday will see at least three stocks Maharashtra Seamless, Commercial Syn Bags and Veer Energy going ex-bonus, five stocks Abans Enterprises, Premco Global, Golechha Global Finance, NILE and Manaksia going ex-dividend and two stocks Dev Information Technology and Mafatlal Industries going ex-split. Two other stocks Roni Households and SMC Credits will go ex-rights today. Besides, the board of Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) will meet today to consider a share buyback proposal.

Published on: Nov 25, 2022, 8:29 AM IST
Posted by: Priya Raghuvanshi, Nov 25, 2022, 8:26 AM IST
