Maharashtra Seamless, 2 others to go ex-bonus today; IEX board to consider share buyback proposal

Friday will see at least three stocks Maharashtra Seamless, Commercial Syn Bags and Veer Energy going ex-bonus, five stocks Abans Enterprises, Premco Global, Golechha Global Finance, NILE and Manaksia going ex-dividend and two stocks Dev Information Technology and Mafatlal Industries going ex-split. Two other stocks Roni Households and SMC Credits will go ex-rights today. Besides, the board of Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) will meet today to consider a share buyback proposal.

Manaksia will go ex-dividend today. The company had announced an interim dividend of Rs 3 per share. The dividend will be paid on December 9.

NILE will go ex-dividend today. The company had announced an interim dividend of Rs 2 per share. The dividend will be paid on December 11.

Premco Global will go ex-dividend today. The company had announced an interim dividend of Rs 2 per share. The dividend will be paid on December 10.

Golechha Global Finance (Rs 1 per share) and Abans Enterprises (Re 0.10 per share) will also go ex-dividend today.

Three stocks Maharashtra Seamless, Commercial Syn Bags and Veer Energy will go ex-bonus today. Commercial Syn Bags had announced a bonus in the 2:1 ratio. Maharashtra Seamless had announced a bonus issue in the 1:1 ratio while Veer Energy had announce a bonus issue in the 3:10 ratio.

Two stocks Dev Information Technology (from Rs 10 to Rs 5) and Mafatlal Industries (from Rs10 to Rs 2) will go ex-split today while two others Roni Households and SMC Credits will go ex-rights today.

No security is banned in the F&O segment today. Derivative contracts in a security is banned when it crosses 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit (MWPL). No new positions can be created in the derivative contracts of said security. This prohibition is lifted when the open interest in the stock drops below 80 per cent of the MWPL across exchanges.