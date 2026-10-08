Maharashtra Seamless approves demerger scheme, shares fall 4%; details here

Maharashtra Seamless Ltd shares fell 4% on Thursday morning after the company’s board approved a composite scheme of arrangement involving the demerger of two business undertakings into two wholly owned subsidiaries. The scheme is subject to requisite regulatory, NCLT, shareholder and other approvals.
On the restructuring front, the company plans to demerge Demerged Undertaking 1 into MSL Seamless Tubes Ltd and Demerged Undertaking 2 into United Seamless Ltd. The first undertaking includes the seamless pipe manufacturing business at Mangaon, Maharashtra, along with a 10 MW captive solar power plant at Beed. The second comprises the seamless pipe manufacturing facility at Narketpally, Telangana, solar power plants at Khetusar and Pokhran in Rajasthan, and the Jindal Explorer rig.