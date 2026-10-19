Market cap of BSE listed firms fell to Rs 467.93 lakh crore. This indicated investors lost Rs 4.69 lakh crore in the current session against the market cap of Rs 472.62 lakh crore on October 16.

Stocks such as SBI, Adani Ports, L&T, IndiGo, and Maruti were the only Sensex gainers today, rising up to 1.12%.

Axis Bank, Ultra Tech Cements, Infosys, Bajaj Finance, Trent, NTPC, HDFC Bank, HUL, Bajaj Finserv, Bharti Airtel were the top Sensex losers, falling up to 3.85%.

Here's a look at five factors that led to the crash in market today.

High brent crude prices

The weakness in the market came even as brent crude prices held on to the $108 per barrel mark after falling from the five-month high of $110 per barrel. Brent crude prices held on to the $108 mark amid reports of Iran’s Armed Forces Chief of Staff Ali Abdollahi warning the US and Israel against launching another military attack, threatening a response more severe than previous retaliation. According to a CNN report, Iran has indicated that it is preparing for a possible renewed military confrontation with the United States, issuing public warnings to Washington and its allies in what appears to be an effort to dissuade President Donald Trump from reigniting the ongoing conflict.

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IT stocks fall

Profit-booking in IT stocks led to weak sentiment in the market. The sector was among the top gainers last week and helped Nifty50 to post a second consecutive weekly advance after an eight-week losing streak — its longest such run in 25 years. In the current session, Nifty IT index crashed 407 pts to 31,516. BSE IT index too lost 419 pts to 29,977.

Weakness in banking stocks

BSE bankex index too tanked 291 points to 62,477 after HDFC Bank shares declined over 2 percent post Q2 earnings. Axis Bank, ICICI Bank and YES Bank also led to losses post their Q2 earnings during the weekend. Nifty Bank too tanked 356 points to 55,488.

FIIs-led selloff

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The Rs 1,166 crore buying activity by the FIIs in the cash market on October 16 last week was not enough to stall the selling pressure in the market. From September 24 to October 15, 2026, FIIs have been net sellers in all trading sessions in the cash market.

Global markets

Asian markets were in a selloff mode today with Japan's Nikkei plunging 414 pts to 64,910. The Taiwan Weighted Index too slipped 290 points to 46.822 with Indonesia's Jakarta Composite plunging 201 points. European markets too were ended in the red with FTSE slipping 101 points, CAC and DAX falling 112 pts and 314 points, respectively.

Analysts on market outlook

Hitesh Tailor, Technical Research Analyst at Choice Broking said, "The daily chart formed a strong bearish candlestick, engulfing the previous session’s price range and closing below the previous day’s low, indicating deterioration in near-term sentiment. The RSI stands at 47.72, above its average of 36.13, but has turned lower following the recent recovery, suggesting weakening momentum. Immediate support is placed at 22,650–22,700, while resistance is seen around 23,150–23,200. The PCR stands at 0.88, indicating a relatively cautious options-market setup, while India VIX rose 5.33% to 14.7725, reflecting increased volatility and uncertainty."

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Vinay Rajani, Senior Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities said, "The correction has brought Nifty close to its key support at 22,800, where the 20-day SMA coincides with the previous swing high. The bullish setup in indicators and oscillators remains intact, and the latest decline does not, by itself, signal a trend reversal. Nifty could find support around 22,800 and resume its uptrend. However, a decisive break below the positional support at 22,500 would weaken the bullish outlook and warrant caution."

Shrikant Chouhan, Head Equity Research, Kotak Neo said, "Technically, after a muted opening, the market faced consistent selling pressure at higher levels throughout the day. On the daily charts, after a strong uptrend rally it has formed a long bearish candle, indicating temporary weakness from the current levels. For day traders, 23,050/74500 will act as a key trend level. As long as the market trades below this level, weak sentiment is likely to continue. On the downside, the market could retest the 22,750–22,700/73500-73300 zone. On the flip side, if the market moves above 23,050/74500, sentiment could improve, and it may rally towards 23,150–23,200/74800-75000."

Previous session

Sensex ended 413.66 pts or 0.56% higher at 74,729.27 on Friday and Nifty50 rose 148.80 pts or 0.65% to 23,146.15 on Friday (October 16). In last week, Sensex gained 3.11% and Nifty 50 rose 2.77%.