Bajaj Housing shares rise for 4th day but still down 28% in 6 months; should investors buy now or wait?

Shares of Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd continued to climb for the fourth consecutive session in Tuesday's trade. The stock was last seen trading slightly up 0.18 per cent at Rs 79.81. At this level, it has moved up 9.93 per cent from an all-time low of Rs 72.60, seen last month on March 30. However, despite the recent upmove, the scrip remains down 28.16 per cent over the last six months.

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On the operational front, Bajaj Housing has emerged as one of India's fastest-growing housing finance companies (HFCs) within eight years of functioning as a standalone entity after being hived off from Bajaj Finance in 2017.

The company recently informed bourses that it has disbursed (gross disbursement) around Rs 17,530 crore in the fourth quarter (Q4 FY26) as compared to Rs 14,254 crore in Q4 FY25.

Assets under management (AUM) grew by 23 per cent to Rs 1,40,700 crore as of March 31, 2026, as compared to Rs 1,14,684 crore as of March 31, 2025. AUM in Q4 FY26 grew by Rs 7,290 crore.

The company's Loan Assets (AR) stood at Rs 1,23,740 crore as of March 31, 2026, as against Rs 99,513 crore as of March 31, 2025.

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Ravi Singh, Chief Research Officer at Mastertrust, noted that the company's Q4 business update points to a steady and stable performance. "The loan book continues to grow at a healthy pace, supported by strong demand in the retail housing segment. Asset quality also remains comfortable, and margins seem largely stable despite a slightly tighter liquidity environment," he added.

"From a broader lens, the company's fundamentals remain solid, backed by a strong parent and consistent execution track record. Long-term investors are recommended to hold existing positions. Fresh buying should be considered only if the stock manages to sustain above Rs 90, which could indicate a potential reversal. On the downside, Rs 68-72 could act as the major demand zone, where we can see some buying interest," Singh further stated.

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From a technical standpoint, Shiju Koothupalakkal, Technical Research Analyst at Prabhudas Lilladher (PL), noted, "The overall trend has turned weak, and the stock is currently trading with a bearish view and can keep the recent low made near Rs 73 as the major and crucial support. For the bias to improve from the current rate, the stock would need to move past the important 50EMA of Rs 86 level decisively and thereafter sustain the positive bias, to expect further progress of the stock."

Bajaj Housing, part of the Bajaj Group, is a non-deposit-taking HFC registered with the National Housing Bank (NHB). As of December 2025, promoters held an 86.70 per cent stake in the company.