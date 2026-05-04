Vijay Kedia portfolio dividend stocks: Ace investor Vijay Kedia earned strong dividend income in FY26, proving how consistent dividend-paying stocks can generate passive returns even during volatile markets. Kedia earned a total dividend income of over Rs 3.8 crore in FY26. He earned dividend income from a select group of portfolio stocks.

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Among top 10 stock picks of Vijay Kedia, four firms contributed over Rs 3.05 crore in form of dividend to his account.

Here's a look at these four firms.

1. Vaibhav Global

The firm is a omnichannel E-tailer of fashion jewellery, accessories, and lifestyle products in developed markets. He earned the maximum dividend of Rs 2 crore from the stock in FY26. The company announced dividend of Rs 6 per share. Vijay Kedia owned 33.75 lakh shares of the firm in the March 2026 quarter.

2. Elecon Engineering

The company is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of power transmission and material handling equipment

Kedia earned dividend income of Rs 45 lakh from the share of the firm. The company announced dividend of Rs 2 per share. Kedia owns 22.5 lakh shares of the firm.

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3. Sudarshan Chemical Industries

The company is engaged in the manufacture of organic and inorganic pigments, mica-based effect pigments, chemical intermediates and pesticides. He earned a dividend income of Rs 45 lakh from the chemical stock. The company paid a dividend of Rs 4.5 per share in FY26. Kedia owned 10 lakh shares of the chemical stock in the March 2026 quarter.

4. Neuland Laboratories

Neuland Laboratories is a Hyderabad-based manufacturer of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) and a provider of Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) services. Kedia earned dividend income of Rs 15.6 lakh in FY26 from the stock. The company gave dividend of Rs 12 per share. Kedia owned 1.3 lakh shares of the firm at the end of March 2026 quarter.

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The focus of his portfolio is on strong businesses, consistent dividend payouts and Long-term holding. A large portion of dividend income is concentrated in few stocks. Many stocks in Kedia’s portfolio fell in FY26. Despite the decline, his dividend income remained strong.