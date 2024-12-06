Maruti Suzuki shares climb on up to 4% price hike announcement. Details here

Shares of Maruti Suzuki India Ltd rose in Friday's trade after the country's largest carmaker shared its plans to raise prices from January 2025. The price increase is expected to be up to 4 per cent and will vary depending on the model, Maruti added.

While Maruti continuously strives to optimise costs and minimise the impact on its customers, some portion of the increased cost may need to be passed on to the market, the company further stated.

The stock moved up 1.73 per cent to trade at Rs 11,374.55. It was last seen trading 1.30 per cent higher at Rs 11,326.55. At this price, it has gained 10.16 per cent on a year-to-date (YTD) basis.

Around 4,551 shares changed hands on BSE today at the time of writing this story. The figure was lower than the two-week average volume of 13,000 shares. Turnover on the counter came at Rs 5.11 crore, commanding a market capitalisation (m-cap) of Rs 3,56,174.10 crore. There were 52,073 sell orders against buy orders of 5,215 shares.

Technically, the scrip traded higher than the 5-day, 10-, 20-day and 30-day simple moving averages (SMAs) but lower than the 50-day, 100, 150-day and 200-day SMAs. The stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) came at 51.39. A level below 30 is defined as oversold while a value above 70 is considered overbought.

As per BSE, the company's stock has a price-to-equity (P/E) ratio of 25.95 against a price-to-book (P/B) value of 4.08. Earnings per share (EPS) stood at 436.60 with a return on equity (RoE) of 15.72. Promoters held a 58.19 per cent stake in the company as of September 2024.

In terms of sales, Maruti has reported a 10 per cent year-on-year (YoY) jump, at 1,81,531 units, in November this year. The automaker had dispatched 1,64,439 units to its dealers in the year-ago period.

Total domestic passenger vehicle wholesales were at 1,41,312 units as compared with 1,34,158 units in the year-ago month, a growth of 5 per cent. Sales of mini segment cars, comprising Alto and S-Presso, stood at 9,750 units as against 9,959 units in November 2023. However, sales of compact cars -- Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift, Tour S and WagonR -- declined to 61,373 units as compared to 64,679 units in the year-ago month.