Mastek shares snap five-day losing streak amid heavy volumes

Shares of Mastek Ltd snapped their five-day losing streak on Tuesday amid a rise in the IT stocks. The stock rose 15% to Rs 2,429.30 against the previous close of Rs 2,112.90 on BSE. Market cap of the firm climbed to Rs 7,463 crore. The stock of the software services firm hit its 52-week high of Rs 3,375 on December 4, 2024 and fell to its 52-week low of Rs 2065.75 on March 4, 2025. The share has lost 28.50 per cent from its 52-week high.

Market cap of Mastek Ltd climbed to Rs 7462 crore. A total of 0.42 lakh shares of the firm changed hands, amounting to a turnover of Rs 9.81 crore on BSE.

Shares of Mastek also surged on very strong volumes. As many as 24.62 lakh shares changed hands on the NSE, in comparison to the full-day volume of 2 lakh shares on Monday.

Mastek stock is trading higher than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day but lower than the 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

The stock has fallen 8.29 per cent in a year and lost 20.25 per cent in 2025.

The BSE IT index of which Mastek is a component surged 412 pts to 35,841, signaling a rally in IT stocks ahead of the Federal Reserve meet outcome.

Mastek is an enterprise digital & cloud transformation specialist that engineers excellence for customers.