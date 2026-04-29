Mazagon Dock Q4 results expectations: Will it announce 2nd dividend in 6 months? Targets

Mazagon Dock Q4 results preview: State-run defence player Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd is set to announce its results for the quarter and financial year ended on March 31, 2026 on Thursday, April 30. Besides, this shipping player's board will also consider and approve the final dividend for the financial year 2025-26.

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Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders is the only public sector defence shipyard constructing destroyers & submarines. Currently, it has capacity of building 11 Submarines & 10 warships (including destroyers, frigates & other vessels) concurrently.

Shares of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders jumped nearly 5 per cent to Rs 2,810 on Wednesday, commanding a total market capitalization of Rs 1.15 lakh crore. The stock has gained Despite this rise, the stock is still down 25 per cent from its 52-week high at Rs 3,778, hit in May 2026.



Mazagon Dock Q4 results preview

Nirmal Bang Institutional Equities expects Mazagon Dock to reported a revenue at Rs 3,237.9 crore, up 2 per cent YoY but down 10.1 per cent QoQ in March 2026 quarter. Ebitda is seen at Rs 675.2 crore, up 650 per cent YoY but down 23.9 per cent QoQ, with margins falling 370 bps sequentially to 20.9 per cent. Net Profit is pegged at Rs 758 crore, up 133 per cent YoY but 14 per cent down QoQ.

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"High entry barriers, extended project timelines, and strategic national importance confer durable competitive advantages. Long execution cycles provide multi-year revenue visibility, supporting stable cash flows and predictable earnings. A strong balance sheet further enables sustained dividends, ongoing capex, and resilience against execution or timing delays," it added.



Mazagon Dock: What analyst say

ICICI Direct Research believe that revenue growth beyond FY27E is expected to surge again post the placement of large contracts like 3 additional submarines and 6 next generation submarines (expected to be placed in coming months). It estimates revenue growth at 12 per cent CAGR over FY25-28E. Current order-book would drive growth over the next 2-3 years, it said.

Order pipeline remains strong for the company, considering the opportunities from both defence & commercial segments. Management has recently signed an MoU with Swan Defence where-in they would together bid for Landing Platform Dock. We believe that these large naval defence projects provide longer term order inflow visibility for Mazagon Dock, it added.

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Mazagon Dock offers a compelling investment case on the back of its strategic position at the centre of India’s naval modernisation and a strong, long-duration order pipeline. It currently has an order book of Rs 23,700 crore, providing visibility through FY27. It has a robust pipeline exceeding Rs 3 lakh crore, led by submarine opportunities, said Ashika Research.

"Mazagon's technological moat is anchored by its unique ability to build both destroyers and conventional submarines, supported by capacity to simultaneously construct 21 platforms. It remains strong with 18-26 per cent revenue CAGR over FY21-25, Ebitda margin of 17-18 per cent, ROE/ROCE of 25-30 per cent, and a debt-free, cash-rich balance sheet aided by negative working capital," it added.



Mazagon Dock target price

ICICI Direct has a 'buy' rating Mazagon Dock with a target price of Rs 3,060, Similarly, Nirmal Bang Institutional Equities also has a 'buy' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3,056. Ashika Stock Broking also has the same rating on it but its target price is Rs 2,935.