Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders shares to turn ex-date for stock split, NMDC ex-bonus, Dhanlaxmi Bank ex-rights

Corporate actions, BSE, NSE: Shares of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd will turn ex-date for stock split today. NMDC Ltd and Hardwyn India Ltd shares will turn ex-date for bonus, while shares of Dhanlaxmi Bank and Anupam Finserv will turn ex-date for rights issue today.

In the case of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, the stock with a face value of Rs 10 would split into shares with face value of Rs 5 each. The stock split activity is been carried to comply with DIPAM guidelines on capital restructuring, the PSU told stock exchanges earlier. It would encourage wider participation of small investors. Besides, it will enhance liquidity of the equity shares of the company in the stock market, Mazagon said in a BSE filing earlier.



NMDC Ltd shares would turn ex-date for 2:1 bonus shares today. For every one NMDC share that existing investors hold, two new NMDC shares would be allotted. In bonus shares, unlike stock split, new shares are issued at the existing face value of equity shares of the company. The corporate action increases the number of outstanding shares, reduces free reserves and surplus of the company, increase liquidity but reduces per share ratios such as EPS and book value.

Similarly, Hardwyn India Ltd would turn ex-bonus in the ratio of 2:5. It means two new shares will be issued for every five shares that investors held.

Meanwhile, shares of Dhanlaxmi Bank Ltd and Anupam Finserv Ltd will turn ex-date for rights issue. The bank board had earlier approved to raise about Rs 300 crore from rights issue. Total number of rights equity shares and Rights issue size stands at 14,16,86,767 rights equity shares each on fully-paid up basis for an amount aggregating upto Rs 297.54 crore, assuming full subscription. The record date is today and the issue would open on Wednesday, January 8 and close on Tuesday, January 28. Rights entitlement ratio stands at 14 rights equity shares for every 25 fully paid-up equity share of the bank held by the eligible equity shareholders of the bank.

In the case of Anupam Finserv, the right issue size is Rs 20,23,65,625 and the total number of shares is 11,56,37,500. Friday, December 27, 2024 designated for the purpose of determining the equity shareholders entitled to receive the rights entitlement in the rights issue. The rights issue will open on Monday, January 13 and close on Friday, January 31. The rights entitlement ratio is 1:1.