Advertisement
MCX stock: UBS raises price target to Rs 12,000, here's why

UBS has upgraded its earnings per share projections by 27% for FY26 and 23% for FY27.

Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Nov 4, 2025 10:39 AM IST
MCX stock: UBS raises price target to Rs 12,000, here's why MCX stock: The revised target signals a potential 26% upside from Monday’s closing price of ?9,531.50.
  • UBS has increased its price target for MCX shares to ₹12,000, indicating a potential 26% upside from the current price, following strong earnings and product innovations.
  • MCX's October earnings, if annualized, match FY30 forecasts, prompting UBS to raise its earnings per share projections by 27% for FY26 and 23% for FY27.
  • New product launches, including smaller-sized gold contracts, now account for 40% of gold trading value, up from 30% in April 2025, boosting MCX's market position.

Swiss investment bank UBS has raised its price target on Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) shares to ₹12,000 from ₹10,000 on robust earnings performance in October and continued product innovations. The revised target signals a potential 26% upside from Monday’s closing price of ₹9,531.50, following a 3.12% gain for the session and pushing MCX’s 2025 advance to nearly 52%. Trading volume was elevated as the exchange rebounded from a technical outage last week, during which operations resumed at the Disaster Recovery site, though the specific nature of the glitch was not disclosed.

UBS highlighted that MCX’s October earnings, if annualised, equate to approximately ₹320 per share, reaching the levels previously forecast for FY30. By comparison, consensus estimates for earnings per share stand at Rs 158 for FY26 and Rs 191 for FY27.

UBS has upgraded its earnings per share projections by 27% for FY26 and 23% for FY27. The brokerage continues to see room for further upgrades, even if October’s high trading volumes moderate, attributing recent strength to elevated bullion prices, increased market volatility, and rising interest in energy commodities.

New product launches, such as smaller-sized gold contracts, now contribute around 40% of the gold trading value—up from 30% in April 2025. The introduction of weekly and fortnightly options could provide additional momentum, contingent on regulatory clarity regarding short-duration contracts.

MCX’s key competitors in the commodity exchange segment include the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) and Indian Commodity Exchange (ICEX), both operating in the same regulatory environment. The recent outage, while managed through the exchange's DR site, has not materially impacted analyst sentiment or future growth projections.

The anticipation of regulatory approval for expanded options trading, together with ongoing product diversification, may enhance MCX’s market position. Market analysts suggest these developments could further support share price performance, with the stock’s 52-week high and low to be tracked for continued investor interest.

UBS’s outlook underscores the evolving landscape for commodity trading in India, with MCX seen as well-positioned for future growth if momentum in earnings and product expansion persists.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Nov 4, 2025 10:39 AM IST
