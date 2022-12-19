scorecardresearch
MFs sold stakes in PNB, BOB & IOB in November, bought shares of Union Bank, SBI & Canara Bank

In the case of IOB (down 2,87,925 shares), Central Bank (down 2,32,106 shares) and Punjab & Sindh Bank (down 61,357) stake sales were neglible in value terms

In SBI, MFs upped stake to 13.16 per cent worth Rs 70,779.23 crore in November from 13.12 per cent stake worth Rs 67,171.39 crore  in October. MFs bought 42,15,421 additional shares of SBI during the month gone by

Punjab National Bank, Bank of Baroda (BOB) and Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) were a few PSU banks where mutual funds (MFs) decreased stakes in November, data compiled from PRIME Database suggested. These institutional investors were seen increasing stakes in State Bank of India (SBI), Canara Bank and Union Bank, among others, data showed.

Published on: Dec 19, 2022, 11:03 AM IST
Posted by: Priya Raghuvanshi, Dec 19, 2022, 10:59 AM IST
